India Urges Caution Amid Israel-Iran Tensions: Travel Advisories Issued

Recently, on April 14, the Indian embassy in Israel released an advisory urging Indian citizens residing in Israel to maintain calmness and strictly follow the safety guidelines set by local authorities. This advisory comes amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. In response to this delicate situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has offered guidance to Indian nationals traveling to both Israel and Iran, emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant and staying connected with the Indian Embassy.

Addressing a media inquiry regarding travel advisories for Iran and Israel, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now. We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while traveling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy.”

The advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Israel underscores the significance of staying composed and abiding by safety protocols given the recent events in the region. It reassures Indian nationals of ongoing monitoring by the embassy in coordination with Israeli authorities.

📢*IMPORTANT ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN ISRAEL* Link : https://t.co/OEsz3oUtBJ pic.twitter.com/ZJJeu7hOug — India in Israel (@indemtel) April 14, 2024

“In light of recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities. Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” expressed the Indian embassy in Israel in a statement.

Furthermore, the embassy provided an emergency helpline number for Indian citizens in Israel to seek urgent assistance, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring the well-being of Indian nationals amidst the prevailing circumstances.

“For any urgent assistance, please contact the Embassy at 24*7 Emergency Helpline/ContactTel: +972-547520711, +972-543278392. Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in,” the statement outlined.

The advisory comes following recent military actions, including missile strikes by Israel against Tehran on April 19. These strikes were prompted by Iran’s launch of drones and missiles towards Israel on April 13, in retaliation for an alleged Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria, which resulted in the demise of three senior Iranian generals.