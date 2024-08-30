Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Kill Six; Zelenskyy Urges West to Bolster Air Defence

Kharkiv region Governor Oleg Synegubov reported on Telegram that a child was killed at the playground during the strike.

At least six people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl at a playground, and dozens were injured in Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The attack, which involved guided bombs dropped on the city, has prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to call on Western allies to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence systems.

Kharkiv region Governor Oleg Synegubov reported on Telegram that a child was killed at the playground during the strike. Three more people died in a 12-story apartment building that caught fire, and about 20 of the injured were in serious condition.

President Zelenskyy emphasized the need for enhanced air defence, stating, “A strike… would not have happened if our defence forces had the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft where they are based.” He urged Kyiv’s allies to make “strong decisions” to provide Ukraine with the capability to target Russian military bases.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is located approximately 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border and has been frequently targeted by Russian forces since the invasion began in February 2022. While the intensity of the attacks had lessened recently, it is believed the reduced frequency may be related to a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

The recent strike involved five aerial guided bombs, or “glide bombs,” launched from planes in Russia’s Belgorod region. These bombs, equipped with navigation systems, are challenging to intercept and have become a significant threat in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine due to their capacity for massive destruction.

In response to the attack, emergency services and volunteers worked to rescue survivors from the burning building. The scene was marked by chaos and devastation, with black smoke billowing from the building, upper floors engulfed in flames, and gutted cars parked outside. Rescue workers carried survivors out of the building while others were treated for injuries on the ground.

Meanwhile, top Ukrainian officials, including Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, began a visit to Washington. The purpose of the visit has not been disclosed, but the Ukrainian presidential office confirmed the trip. Andriy Yermak, the president’s chief of staff, expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s partners for their support in a post on Telegram.

The delegation included top General Staff officials, and their visit comes amid ongoing discussions about bolstering Ukraine’s military capabilities in response to the ongoing conflict. Kyiv continues to advocate for long-range Western weapons to counter Russian military aggression.

Additionally, there are reports that Vadym Kudrytskyi, head of Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo, is expected to be dismissed. Forbes Ukraine reported that the decision was made during an official meeting with President Zelenskyy, but Kudrytskyi has refused to resign.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its military operations, despite the significant casualties and destruction reported since the invasion began in 2022. Thousands have been killed and wounded, and the war has caused widespread devastation across Ukraine.

Also read: MEA Denounces CNN’s ‘Misleading’ Report Blaming India For Bangladesh Floods