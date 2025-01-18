Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Spanish Ski Resort Accident: Ten Hurt After Lift Collapse, Two Seriously Injured

A ski lift collapse at Spain's Astún resort injured ten people, including two seriously. Passengers fell into the snow after a tension failure in the lift system. Emergency teams, including helicopters and ambulances, rushed to the scene to aid victims.

Spanish Ski Resort Accident: Ten Hurt After Lift Collapse, Two Seriously Injured

A ski lift collapse at the Astún ski resort in northeast Spain sent ten people crashing to the snow Saturday, injuring two seriously, according to local officials. Dozens of passengers plunged to the ground after the Pyrenees ski lift gave way in the Aragón region.

Early reports showed that 35 people had been injured. However, official statistics from the regional emergency services of Aragón reported 30 people who were affected by the accident. Ten of those people were attended to by health personnel, but two were considered to have been seriously injured.

Two others had to be taken into urgent care and six were seen to minor injury. Emergency response teams evacuated 20 people with no further need for medical assistance.

Cause Of The Accident

According to Miguel Ángel Clavero, head of Aragón’s emergency services, the incident occurred due to “a failure in the ski lift return system,” which caused a breakdown in tension. Speaking to Aragón TV, Clavero said that rescue efforts were underway to bring stranded passengers down safely. “Guardia Civil officers, firefighters, and ski station workers are actively working to ensure everyone’s safety,” he explained.

The ski station was closed immediately and visitors were asked to vacate the premises so that emergency vehicles could clear the car park.

Eyewitnesses recounted terrible moments when the ski lift collapsed. María Moreno was among those who happened to be in the chairlift when the incident occurred and explained the horrific fall. “We heard a noise, and we fell straight down to the ground, still in the chair,” she told TVE. “We bounced a few times and hurt our backs, but some people fell out of the chairs and were much more seriously injured.

Another witness testified that, “It’s like a cable came loose, and suddenly all the chairs started bouncing. People went flying.”

Emergency Response

The level of response demonstrated how serious the accident was. Five helicopters, 14 ambulances, and a mobile medical unit were rushed to the site. Rescue teams worked relentlessly to help people trapped on the lift and to move the injured to nearby hospitals.

Regional president Jorge Azcón has visited the area to assess the situation, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressing his shock over the accident. “Shocked by the news of the accident at the Astún resort,” Sánchez posted on X. “I have spoken to Jorge Azcón to offer full support from the government. My thoughts are with the injured and their families.”

Filed under

Spanish Ski Resort

