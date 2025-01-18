Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
S Jaishankar On Pakistan: ‘Terrorism Has Become A Cancer Destroying Its Political System’

S. Jaishankar addresses India’s neighbourhood challenges, highlighting Pakistan’s terrorism support and India’s role in regional stability.

S Jaishankar On Pakistan: ‘Terrorism Has Become A Cancer Destroying Its Political System’

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, delivered a powerful address at the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture, discussing the complex dynamics of India’s relationships with its neighbouring countries. Jaishankar’s words focused on the challenges India faces in the aftermath of the partition and the efforts to rebuild relationships with its neighbours through a generous and non-reciprocal approach. India has been actively funding and supporting projects in energy, connectivity, and trade, as well as intensifying people-to-people exchanges.

However, Jaishankar highlighted Pakistan as a significant exception in India’s otherwise positive neighbourhood strategy. He referred to Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism, calling it a “cancer” that is now consuming the country’s political landscape. His remarks underscored that Pakistan’s stance on terrorism continues to strain its relationship with India and hinder progress in the region.

The External Affairs Minister also emphasized India’s role as a stabilizing force in the region during times of crisis. He pointed to India’s assistance to Sri Lanka in 2023, where India provided over USD 4 billion in aid while much of the world hesitated. Jaishankar acknowledged the complexities in Bangladesh due to current political developments but reaffirmed that closer cooperation is essential to address such contingencies.

Turning to Myanmar and Afghanistan, Jaishankar discussed India’s long-standing people-to-people ties with these nations. He reminded that India’s regional stakeholders have stakes that are vastly different from those of distant nations, urging a more nuanced approach to diplomacy.

Jaishankar’s address provided insight into India’s regional strategy, focusing on growth, cooperation, and the challenges posed by terrorism in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: TikTok Downloader: How To Download Your TikTok Data And Videos As Ban Looms

