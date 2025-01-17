MEA Seeks Deeper Engagement With Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian And Development Focus

India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Afghanistan by focusing on humanitarian aid, development cooperation, and trade, including through the Chabahar port

During a press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of India's recent engagement with Afghanistan under the Taliban administration.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s meeting with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai marked the highest level of engagement between India and Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021. The dialogue underscores India’s intent to collaborate with the “government of the people of Afghanistan” for mutual benefit.

“We have clearly spelled out that we want to do more to offer humanitarian assistance and to engage with Afghanistan on development cooperation,” Jaiswal stated.

India’s Humanitarian and Development Support

India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan includes:

Food and Medicine Aid: Dispatches of 50,000 MTs of wheat, 300 tons of medicines, and 27 tons of earthquake relief aid.

Dispatches of 50,000 MTs of wheat, 300 tons of medicines, and 27 tons of earthquake relief aid. Health Sector Support: 100 million polio doses and 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

100 million polio doses and 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Additional Support: Supplies of pesticides, winter clothing, and stationery kits for rehabilitation programs.

India has also expressed a willingness to expand its involvement in sports and infrastructure development. The Indian Premier League (IPL) and Greater Noida have been instrumental in supporting Afghan cricketers, further strengthening cultural ties.

The promotion of trade and commerce via the Chabahar port remains a key area of focus. This port is critical for facilitating regional trade and enhancing connectivity between India and Afghanistan.

The MEA also commented on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent announcement of his resignation. Jaiswal stated that India is closely monitoring the political situation in Canada, emphasizing the strong bilateral relationship and India’s readiness to strengthen ties further.

India’s multifaceted approach to Afghanistan highlights its long-standing commitment to the Afghan people while navigating the complexities of geopolitics in the region.

