Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Russia-Iran Forge 20-Year Strategic Partnership To Boost Military, Trade Ties

Russia and Iran have agreed on a 20-year strategic partnership that will strengthen military, trade, and energy ties. The treaty will include joint defense exercises, energy projects, and a potential gas pipeline. It marks a new chapter in their alliance amid shifting global dynamics.

Russia-Iran Forge 20-Year Strategic Partnership To Boost Military, Trade Ties

Russia and Iran have moved a step closer to strengthening their relationship by signing a 20-year “strategic partnership” treaty that will enhance cooperation in key areas, including defense, technology, energy, and trade.

The landmark agreement was announced during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s official visit to Moscow, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two nations.

Increased Military Cooperation

Under the treaty, Russia and Iran have agreed to closer military collaboration to address mutual security threats. The agreement covers commitments to conducting joint military exercises on both countries’ territories as well as in other areas outside their territories while agreeing to a mutual understanding preventing their territories from being used to take actions harmful to the other.

This is an indication of a growing alliance between the two countries, particularly in the aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, leading to its full-scale geopolitical isolation.

Iran already is a vital military supplier to Russia, including drones and ballistic missiles, at least according to Western intelligence. The new deal cements that cooperation and advances their strategic convergence.

Strategic Emphasis On Energy And Trade

Beyond defense, the agreement stresses energy and trade cooperation. Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a joint press conference with President Pezeshkian that Moscow is considering building new nuclear power units in Iran, which could strengthen Tehran’s energy capacities.

More talks are being made about a proposed gas pipeline from Russia to Iran, which will pass through Azerbaijan if implemented. Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev has said that this pipeline could help Russia deliver up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas annually to Iran.

This project represents Moscow’s efforts to reroute its energy exports after the European Union countries have dramatically reduced their Russian gas imports following the Ukraine war.

A Strengthened Alliance Amid Global Shifts

Russia’s growing alliance with Iran underscores its pivot toward non-Western partners, including China and North Korea, as it navigates sanctions and diplomatic fallout from its actions in Ukraine. The treaty further cements this partnership, with both nations aligning their strategic goals to counter Western influence and enhance their regional power.

President Pezeshkian termed the agreement as a milestone in Iran-Russia relations, as it marked the beginning of a “new chapter” of cooperation. Enhanced trade opportunities, especially in energy, are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing economic ties between the two nations.

ALSO READ | US Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Ban Citing National Security Concerns

Filed under

iran russia

Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra: Woman Body Parts, Limbs And Head, Found In Satara, Police Suspects Black Magic

Maharashtra: Woman Body Parts, Limbs And Head, Found In Satara, Police Suspects Black Magic

Want To Play Or Defeat Godzilla In Fortnite? Here’s How To Make It Happen

Want To Play Or Defeat Godzilla In Fortnite? Here’s How To Make It Happen

Intel’s Stock Surges Amid Acquisition Rumors: Who’s Eyeing The Tech Giant?

Intel’s Stock Surges Amid Acquisition Rumors: Who’s Eyeing The Tech Giant?

MEA Seeks Deeper Engagement With Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian And Development Focus

MEA Seeks Deeper Engagement With Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian And Development Focus

Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Global Hub For Religious Tourism Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision

Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Global Hub For Religious Tourism Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision

Entertainment

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox