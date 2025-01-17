US Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Ban Citing National Security Concerns

The US Supreme Court, on Friday, upheld a law banning the video-sharing platform TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, citing national security concerns.

The US Supreme Court, on Friday, upheld a law banning the video-sharing platform TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, citing national security concerns. The law, passed in 2024, mandates ByteDance to either sell TikTok or cease its operations in the United States by January 19, 2025. The ban, set to take effect on Sunday, is expected to impact millions of American users.

A Blow to TikTok and Its Users

The court acknowledged TikTok’s significance as a platform for expression, serving over 170 million Americans. However, it emphasized that the data collection practices of ByteDance and the strained relationship between the US and China posed substantial risks. The decision, while restricting free speech arguments made by ByteDance, prioritized national security concerns raised by the government.

The outgoing Biden administration deferred the final decision to President-elect Donald Trump, who has shown a mixed stance on the platform. While Trump previously expressed support for TikTok during his campaign, his incoming national security advisor, Mike Waltz, highlighted data privacy concerns and indicated ongoing measures to address the platform’s vulnerabilities.

TikTok’s Preparations Amid Shutdown

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday, underscoring the platform’s intent to remain engaged despite the challenging circumstances. Meanwhile, millions of American users are reportedly transitioning to alternative platforms like the Chinese-owned RedNote, fueling a surge of digital migration ahead of the ban.

This landmark ruling not only impacts TikTok but also sets a precedent for evaluating foreign-owned digital platforms in the context of national security.

