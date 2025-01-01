Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Who Was Abd al-Hadi Sabah? Commander In Hamas’s Elite Nukhba Force Who Led October 7 Attack Killed In Israeli Drone Strike

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed the death of Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a senior Hamas commander, in a recent drone strike. Sabah, known for leading the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, was a key figure in the ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Who Was Abd al-Hadi Sabah? Commander In Hamas’s Elite Nukhba Force Who Led October 7 Attack Killed In Israeli Drone Strike

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday that Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a senior Hamas commander, was killed in a drone strike. Sabah, who led the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023, massacre, was a commander of Hamas’s elite Nukhba force in Khan Younis.

Details of the Operation

According to the IDF, Sabah was operating from a shelter in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Younis when he was targeted. The military described his involvement in the October 7 attack, stating that he was “one of the leaders of the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz during the murderous October 7 Massacre.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, the IDF said, “Sabah also led and advanced numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops throughout the current war.”

Abd al-Hadi Sabah Military Operation

The operation, conducted in coordination with Israel’s General Security Service, Shin Bet, also resulted in the elimination of 14 additional Hamas operatives. Among them, six individuals were directly linked to the events of October 7. These actions were part of the IDF’s 162nd “Steel” Division’s broader campaign, which has focused on the Jabalia and Beit Lahia regions in Gaza.

In a separate revelation, Israel publicly confirmed for the first time its role in the January 2024 assassination of Saleh Arouri in Beirut. Arouri, a deputy political leader of Hamas and one of the founders of its military wing, was one of five senior Hamas figures killed in Lebanon over the past year. The confirmation was included in a year-end report released by Shin Bet.

Abd al-Hadi Sabah Killing And Escalating Violence 

The ongoing Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip has resulted in significant casualties. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,338 wounded since October 7, 2023.

Last week, Israeli forces conducted a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, detaining its director and arresting 240 individuals accused of militant activity. The hospital was reportedly set ablaze during the operation.

A UN report released on Tuesday documented 136 strikes on 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities between October 12, 2023, and June 30, 2024, raising concerns over the humanitarian toll of the conflict.

