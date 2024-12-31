Destruction Of Europe, Russia To Dominate The World? Here’s What Baba Vanga And Nostradamus Predicted For 2025

These dire predictions from two of history’s most famous prophets have reignited interest in their works and sparked intense speculation about what 2025 may hold.

The late Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga and the famed French astrologer Nostradamus have captured attention with their strikingly similar forecasts for the year 2025.

Both figures, renowned for their uncanny prophecies, have predicted major global upheavals, including a devastating war in Europe, alien encounters with humanity, an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin, terrorist attacks across Europe, and challenges to King Charles’ reign. Among these, the potential for conflict in Europe has stirred significant concern and debate as the new year approaches.

Baba Vanga Predictions For 2025

Baba Vanga, who passed away in 1996, gained notoriety for her predictions that allegedly came true, including the 9/11 attacks, Princess Diana’s tragic death, the Chernobyl disaster, and Brexit.

According to her prophecies for 2025, Europe will face catastrophic war that will devastate its population. Despite this turmoil, she envisioned Russia emerging as a dominant global power, a prediction that resonates against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She also foresaw natural disasters, including earthquakes along the U.S. West Coast and eruptions of dormant volcanoes.

Nostradamus: The 16th-Century Visionary

Michel de Nostredame, commonly known as Nostradamus, published his predictions in the 1555 book Les Prophéties. His writings for 2025 warn of “cruel wars” igniting within Europe, with the continent facing both internal strife and external enemies. He also predicted that Britain would suffer catastrophic consequences, leaving it in ruins due to war and a resurgent plague described as a “deadly pestilence from the past.”

In addition, Nostradamus foresaw a major shift in global power dynamics, with traditional Western powers losing influence as emerging nations rise to prominence. While he believed the prolonged conflict would eventually subside, it would leave nations and their militaries deeply fatigued from relentless warfare.

