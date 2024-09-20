Taiwan Rejects Claims Of Manufacturing Components In Hezbollah’s Explosive Pagers

The Taiwanese government has firmly stated that none of the components used in the pagers that exploded in Lebanon, causing significant casualties, were made in Taiwan.

Pagers Linked to Taiwanese Manufacturer Gold Apollo

Fragments of the pagers that exploded in Lebanon bore labels linked to the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo. However, the firm has categorically denied any involvement in the manufacture of the devices used in the attack. Gold Apollo’s CEO, Hsu Ching-Kuang, emphasized that his company had no connection to the incident, saying, “He licensed his trademark to a company in Hungary called BAC Consulting to use the Gold Apollo name on their own pagers.”

The explosions, which took place earlier this week, killed 12 people, including two children, and injured nearly 3,000 others. In another round of attacks, exploding walkie-talkies claimed 20 lives and left 450 injured. Hezbollah has blamed Israel for both attacks.

Taiwanese Government: No Involvement in Pager Components

Taiwan’s economy minister, Kuo Jyh-huei, addressed the media on Friday, distancing the country from any involvement in the production of the explosive pagers. “The components for Hezbollah’s pagers were not produced by us,” Kuo said, confirming that a judicial investigation is underway.

Lin Chia-lung, Taiwan’s foreign minister, also expressed a desire to uncover the truth behind the matter. “I want to unearth the truth, because Taiwan has never exported this particular pager model,” he said in a public statement.

BAC Consulting: The Mysterious Connection

Gold Apollo’s Hsu Ching-Kuang pointed to BAC Consulting, a Hungarian company, as a potential source of the devices, as they had licensed the use of Gold Apollo’s trademark. However, attempts to contact BAC Consulting by several news outlets, including the BBC, have been unsuccessful. BAC’s CEO, Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono, has denied any knowledge of the pagers, telling NBC that her company did not manufacture them.

Further complicating the investigation, the Hungarian government revealed that BAC Consulting does not have any operational or manufacturing sites in Hungary. A New York Times report suggested that BAC might be a shell company used as a front for Israeli operations, citing Israeli intelligence officers.

Walkie-Talkie Explosions Linked to Japanese Manufacturer Icom

The Lebanese government reported additional attacks involving walkie-talkies that exploded on Wednesday, killing 20 people and injuring at least 450. These devices bore the logo of the Japanese radio manufacturer Icom, but the company has also distanced itself from the incident. Icom stated that they had discontinued production of the walkie-talkies a decade ago.

Hezbollah Blames Israel, Vows Retaliation

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has blamed Israel for what it describes as “criminal aggression” and has vowed to seek “just retribution” for the attacks. The Israeli military has remained silent, declining to comment on the allegations. The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified since the Gaza conflict erupted last October, and these latest incidents mark a significant escalation in cross-border hostilities.

Global Electronics Supply Chain Challenges

The difficulty in tracing the origins of the devices used in the attacks has highlighted the complexity of the global electronics supply chain. As companies in different countries license trademarks, source components from various regions, and outsource production, it becomes increasingly challenging to pinpoint responsibility in cases like these. This incident has underscored the need for greater transparency and accountability within the global electronics industry.

The investigation continues as both Taiwan and international authorities seek to uncover the true origin of the devices involved in these tragic explosions.

