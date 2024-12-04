Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump’s Transition Team Secures Agreement With DOJ For Nominee Background Checks

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has finalized an agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to facilitate background checks and initiate security clearance procedures for administration nominees.

Trump’s Transition Team Secures Agreement With DOJ For Nominee Background Checks

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has finalized an agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to facilitate background checks and initiate security clearance procedures for administration nominees. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed on Tuesday, marks a critical step in the preparation for Trump’s administration ahead of his swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025.

According to a press release, “This agreement with the DOJ will ensure President Trump and his team are ready on Day 1 to begin enacting the America First Agenda that an overwhelming majority of our nation supported on Election Day.”

Susie Wiles, Trump’s Chief of Staff, added, “This will afford the transition process additional insights, facilitating our agency landing teams gaining access to the information they need to prepare for leadership of the federal agencies and departments.”

The agreement follows earlier resistance from the transition team to using the FBI, a division of the DOJ, for vetting nominees. Instead, the team had indicated plans to rely on an alternative vetting process, reflecting Trump’s distrust of the bureau. The delay in finalizing the agreement had drawn criticism from some Republican senators, who warned it could impede the confirmation process for nominees.

The transition team had also missed the October 1 deadline to sign a similar agreement with the White House, delaying access for landing teams to begin preparatory meetings with government departments and agencies.

Controversies Surrounding Nominees

The background of certain Trump nominees has drawn scrutiny. Former Representative Matt Gaetz, initially considered for attorney general, withdrew his name after resistance. Gaetz had been under investigation by the DOJ over sex trafficking allegations, which he denies and for which no charges were filed.

Similarly, Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, faced accusations of sexual assault, which he denies. Though he was not charged, he reportedly reached a financial settlement with the accuser.

Transition Team’s Preparations

The MOU also allows the transition team to submit names for background checks and security clearances, enabling a smoother transfer of power. This development comes after the team announced an agreement with the outgoing Biden administration last week, granting Trump officials access to their counterparts in government agencies to ensure continuity.

The FBI remains a key player in the transition process, conducting background checks and processing security clearances for nominees and officials preparing to take on leadership roles in federal agencies.

Concerns about Trump’s picks for key positions continue to raise questions as the administration prepares to take office. As the transition progresses, the agreement with the DOJ is expected to streamline processes for the incoming administration.

Read More : How A Luxury Dior Handbag Mounted Pressure On President Yoon Suk Yeol And Rattled South Korea’s Politics

Filed under

Department of Justice donald trump Trump cabinet

Advertisement

Also Read

US Approves $1.2 Billion MH-60R Helicopter Deal With India: Here’s Why It’s Important

US Approves $1.2 Billion MH-60R Helicopter Deal With India: Here’s Why It’s Important

Will Ron DeSantis Replace Pete Hegseth As US Defense Secretary Nominee?

Will Ron DeSantis Replace Pete Hegseth As US Defense Secretary Nominee?

Haaland Criticized Amid City Struggles; Guardiola Defends Him

Haaland Criticized Amid City Struggles; Guardiola Defends Him

Indian Student Stabbed To Death In Sarnia, Canada; Suspect Arrested

Indian Student Stabbed To Death In Sarnia, Canada; Suspect Arrested

Viral: Telangana Residents Mistake Earthquake Tremors for Monkey Mischief

Viral: Telangana Residents Mistake Earthquake Tremors for Monkey Mischief

Entertainment

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox