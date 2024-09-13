Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Adds to Dolphins’ Struggles in Tough Loss to Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins faced a daunting challenge against their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in their second matchup of the 2024 season.

The Miami Dolphins faced a daunting challenge against their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in their second matchup of the 2024 season. Despite playing on home turf and coming off a narrow victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dolphins struggled to keep pace with a commanding Bills squad. Down 31-10 in the second half, the Dolphins’ woes were compounded when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hard hit that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

Tagovailoa’s Injury Adds to Dolphins’ Woes

The turning point came when Tagovailoa, on a crucial fourth-and-4 play, scrambled for a first down but took a jarring hit to the head from Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The impact left Tagovailoa visibly shaken, clutching his helmet as he limped off the field, marking a premature end to his night. “It’s a tough night when you lose your starting quarterback like that,” said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, reflecting the team’s frustrations.

Bills Continue to Dominate the Rivalry

The Buffalo Bills have consistently been a formidable opponent for the Dolphins, winning 11 of their last 12 encounters. On Thursday night, they continued this trend with a commanding performance. Running back James Cook spearheaded the Bills’ offense with three first-half touchdowns, helping Buffalo build a 24-10 lead by halftime. The Bills’ consistent dominance over Miami highlights their status as a top contender in the AFC East.

Miami’s Offense Struggles Amid Injuries

The Dolphins’ offensive struggles were evident, especially without star running back Raheem Mostert, who was sidelined due to a chest injury. Rookie De’Von Achane, playing through an ankle issue, managed to score Miami’s lone touchdown on a five-yard pass from Tagovailoa. However, the offense lacked rhythm, and with Tagovailoa’s exit, backup quarterback Skylar Thompson faced relentless pressure from the Bills’ defense.

Defensive Shortcomings and Missed Chances

Miami’s defense also faltered, unable to contain the Bills’ potent offense. Despite the absence of key Buffalo players like cornerback Taron Johnson and defensive end Dawuane Smoot, the Bills continued to exploit Miami’s defensive gaps. The Dolphins missed several opportunities to turn the tide, including a crucial fourth-and-goal attempt where Thompson was sacked by Von Miller, effectively sealing the game for Buffalo.

Ongoing Struggles Against a Formidable Foe

This latest loss underscores Miami’s persistent struggles against Buffalo, a team that has dominated the rivalry in recent seasons. The Dolphins have now dropped 13 of their last 15 games against the Bills, and the mounting injuries to key players further complicate their path forward. Addressing these issues will be critical if Miami hopes to shift the balance in the AFC East.

Game Details and Broadcast Information

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 12, 2024

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 12, 2024 Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida Broadcast: Local CBS in Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Amazon Prime Video, NFL+ (replay)

Local CBS in Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Amazon Prime Video, NFL+ (replay) Radio: WIOD 610 AM/WBGG 105.9 FM Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, iHeart Radio WTZU 94.9 FM (Spanish), and more.

WIOD 610 AM/WBGG 105.9 FM Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, iHeart Radio WTZU 94.9 FM (Spanish), and more. Weather: 84°F with scattered thunderstorms expected.

Looking Ahead

The Dolphins must quickly regroup as they navigate a challenging stretch of the season. With injuries mounting and a tough schedule ahead, Miami’s resilience will be put to the test. For the Bills, this victory cements their early lead in the division and sets the tone for the rest of their campaign. Both teams will need to continue performing at their best as they chase playoff spots and shape the power dynamics in the AFC.

