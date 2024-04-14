US Defense Secretary Affirms Support for Israel, Condemns Iran's Aggression Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has underscored the United States’ commitment to safeguarding its forces and supporting Israel’s defense, while condemning Iran’s provocative actions.

In a statement issued by the US Department of Defense, Secretary Austin emphasized that the US does not seek conflict with Iran but stands prepared to take decisive action to protect its troops and allies in the region. He revealed that US forces, under the direction of President Joe Biden, intercepted numerous missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen towards Israel.

“Our forces remain postured to protect U.S. troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel’s defense, and enhance regional stability,” Austin affirmed, highlighting the proactive stance adopted by US military personnel to thwart potential threats.

Condemning the “reckless and unprecedented attacks” by Iran and its proxies on Israel, Secretary Austin called upon Iran to immediately cease further hostilities and de-escalate tensions in the region. Despite the US’s preference for diplomatic resolution, Austin reiterated the nation’s readiness to respond decisively to any threat to its forces or allies.

Expressing gratitude for the courage and professionalism exhibited by US troops involved in intercepting hostile projectiles, Secretary Austin underscored their pivotal role in maintaining peace and preventing further escalation of conflict.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden denounced Iran’s assault on Israeli territory and announced plans to convene leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to coordinate a unified diplomatic response. Biden reaffirmed the US’s unwavering support for Israel’s security during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praising Israel’s resilience in the face of adversity.

“I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel,” President Biden asserted, emphasizing the strong bond between the two nations.

As tensions continue to simmer in the region, the US remains vigilant and engaged, working closely with allies to de-escalate tensions and uphold stability in the Middle East. The diplomatic efforts underscore the imperative of collective action in addressing security challenges and promoting peace in the region.