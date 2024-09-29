Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
Violent Protests Erupt In Pakistan After Killing Of Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in various cities across Pakistan on Sunday following the confirmation from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah regarding the death of its long-time leader due to an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced on Saturday that Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in the strike targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier, marking a significant setback for the organization he had led for many years.

Funeral prayers for Nasrallah in cities across Pakistan

Approximately 4,000 participants gathered in the capital city of Islamabad, while around 3,000 assembled in Karachi for rallies and funeral prayers for Nasrallah, organized by Shiite Muslim groups.

A 27-year-old protester named Taskeen Zafar stated that their presence at the rally was a demonstration against Israel’s actions in Palestine and Lebanon.

The assassination of Nasrallah signifies a notable escalation in the ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, which could potentially lead to broader regional conflict.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan strongly condemns ‘Israeli aggression’

In a statement on Sunday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong condemnation of what it described as increasing Israeli aggression in the Middle East, referring to the recent killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General as a significant escalation in an already unstable area.

Read More: Israel Strikes Houthi Targets In Yemen As It Expands Assault On Iran-Backed Proxies

Israel’s military operations

Following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, Hezbollah initiated low-intensity cross-border strikes against Israeli forces the next day, contributing to the ongoing conflict.

Nearly a year after the initial attack, Israel indicated a shift in its military focus towards confronting Hezbollah on its northern border.

Hamas’s attack on October 7 resulted in the deaths of 1,205 individuals, primarily civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli data, which also includes hostages killed during captivity.

Israel’s retaliatory military operations have resulted in at least 41,595 fatalities in Gaza, predominantly among civilians, as reported by the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory. The United Nations has characterized these figures as credible.

Also Read: How Iranian Spy’s Tip-Off Helped Israel Kill Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah

