Israel Strikes Houthi Targets In Yemen As It Expands Assault On Iran-Backed Proxies

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in Yemen on Sunday, while also continuing its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. This escalation represents a broader campaign against Iran-aligned groups in the Middle East, potentially heightening tensions that could lead to a significant regional conflict.

The strikes on the port city of Hodeidah involved numerous Israeli aircraft and appeared aimed at fuel facilities, power plants, and docks at both Ras Issa and Hodeidah ports. This operation stands out as one of the largest seen during the ongoing crisis in the region that has persisted for nearly a year.

Operation directed at the Houthis

Israeli military representatives indicated that the operation was directed at the Houthis, an armed group supported by Iran that controls much of Yemen. The Houthis have reportedly targeted Israeli interests in a display of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and have also attacked international shipping in the Red Sea. Just prior to this, the Houthis had fired a ballistic missile at Israel’s primary international airport during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrival.

According to the Israeli military, the facilities targeted were utilized by the Houthis to facilitate the transfer of Iranian weapons and military supplies to the region. They further claimed that the Houthis had been operating under Iranian guidance and financial support to attack Israel and disrupt regional stability and international navigation.

Local residents reported that the strikes led to widespread power outages across Hodeidah.

Houthi attack follows attack on Hezbollah

The strikes in Yemen and renewed actions in Lebanon followed closely after an Israeli operation that resulted in the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the long-time Hezbollah leader, in Beirut.

Hezbollah, which also receives Iranian backing, vowed to continue its fight against Israel following Nasrallah’s death and launched rocket attacks, including one on Sunday morning.

The killing of Nasrallah significantly impacted Hezbollah and Iran, as he was a pivotal figure in establishing the group as a key part of Tehran’s “Axis of Resistance,” which encompasses various anti-Israeli armed organizations across the region, including the Houthis and Hamas.

Hezbollah Houthi facilities under Israeli attack

Recent reports indicate that over 1,000 individuals have died in Lebanon since Israel intensified its strikes against Hezbollah strongholds the previous Monday. An Israeli strike on Ain Deleb, southern Lebanon, resulted in 24 deaths and 29 injuries, as per preliminary figures from Lebanon’s health ministry.

The Israeli military confirmed that its air force targeted numerous locations, including missile launchers and weapon depots, while its navy intercepted eight incoming projectiles from Lebanon.

The focus of these attacks has been primarily in southern Lebanon, where retaliatory exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah have been ongoing for nearly a year.

Thousand displaced

Drones were reported flying over Beirut throughout Sunday, and displaced families sought refuge on benches at Zaitunay Bay, a popular waterfront area usually off-limits to loiterers.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi mentioned that more than 200,000 people are displaced within Lebanon, with over 50,000 having fled to neighboring Syria.

Israeli media have suggested that the IDF leadership is advocating for a limited ground offensive in the coming weeks, believing a crucial opportunity may soon close.

Netanyahu commented that Nasrallah’s assassination was a crucial move toward altering the regional power dynamics for the foreseeable future, describing Nasrallah as a major threat.

Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire hit a rough end

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, little progress has been made. Lebanon’s information minister, Ziad Makary, indicated that negotiations are still active.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House’s national security council, asserted that Israel would not be able to safely return people to their homes in northern areas without avoiding an all-out war with Hezbollah or Iran.

Israel’s objectives for its campaign in Lebanon include ensuring safety from Hezbollah rocket attacks and enabling the return of over 60,000 displaced individuals. Kirby emphasized that a diplomatic solution, rather than war, is essential for achieving these goals.

Calls for ceasefire

European foreign ministers have increased their calls for a ceasefire, expressing concerns that Nasrallah’s death could lead to greater instability in Lebanon and the broader region.

The French foreign minister stated that Israel should cease its strikes in Lebanon and opposed any ground operations by Israeli forces.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy revealed that he had discussed the need for an immediate ceasefire with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, emphasizing that a diplomatic resolution is the only path to restoring stability for both Lebanese and Israeli citizens.

Regarding Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, Pope Francis condemned military actions, suggesting that even in war, moral considerations should be upheld, asserting that war itself is immoral but has rules that can provide some level of morality.

The body of Nasrallah was reportedly recovered intact following the airstrike, though Hezbollah has yet to announce the date of his funeral.

Supporters of Hezbollah and other Lebanese citizens who respected its resistance against Israeli occupation mourned Nasrallah. One Lebanese Christian woman expressed her grief, noting that they lost a leader who inspired hope for their country.

Hezbollah-Israel conflict

The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel is part of a larger cycle of hostilities spanning four decades, coinciding with Israel’s conflict in Gaza against Hamas, which escalated following the group’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Nasrallah’s death marked a particularly challenging period for Hezbollah, following the destruction of communication devices used by its members, attributed to an attack by Mossad, which resulted in numerous casualties among the group.

Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds have also resulted in the deaths of several of the group’s senior commanders. The Israeli military confirmed the death of Nabil Kaouk, a key Hezbollah leader, in a recent strike, bringing the total number of senior Hezbollah figures killed in the past ten days to seven, including several founding members.

Hezbollah refuted Israeli claims regarding the assassination of Abu Ali Rida, a prominent commander in southern Lebanon, asserting that they would only agree to a ceasefire when Israel concludes its offensive in Gaza.

