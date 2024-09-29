How Iranian Spy’s Tip-Off Helped Israel Kill Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah

Israeli authorities were informed of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's location by an Iranian informant just hours before he was killed in an airstrike in Beirut.

The report, citing a Lebanese security source, detailed that the informant disclosed Nasrallah’s presence at Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where he was in a meeting with senior members of the group.

Nasrallah killed in airstrike

On Saturday at around 1:30 pm IST (11 am in Lebanon), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on X that Nasrallah had been killed in an airstrike and would no longer pose a threat to the world. The IDF claimed that Nasrallah’s ability to terrorize was ended. Later, Hezbollah confirmed his death, stating that he had joined his esteemed martyr comrades after leading for approximately 30 years.

Iranian spy provided information about Nasrallah

The report also indicated that Israeli officials received critical information from an Iranian informant on Saturday afternoon, which warned of a prominent Shiite leader’s imminent arrival at Hezbollah’s headquarters, located in a six-building complex in Dahieh, the southern suburbs of Beirut. Additionally, another notable Hezbollah leader, Nabil Kaouk, was reported killed in recent Israeli strikes targeting senior figures within the group.

Hezbollah supporters mourn death of Nasrallah

While Hezbollah has yet to comment on Kaouk’s death, supporters have been sharing messages of mourning since Saturday. Lebanon’s health ministry reported that 33 individuals were killed during the Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, contributing to a toll of over 1,000 fatalities and at least 6,000 injuries over the past two weeks due to ongoing attacks. The ministry did not specify the number of civilian versus combatant casualties.

Hezbollah under unprecedented attack

In a recent televised address, Nasrallah acknowledged that Hezbollah had experienced an unprecedented setback following Israel’s use of explosive-rigged pagers and walkie-talkies. These attacks resulted in 37 deaths over two days and nearly 3,000 injuries. In response, Hezbollah issued a warning to Israel, promising severe retribution in both expected and unexpected forms.

An investigation by Lebanese authorities found that the pagers had been booby-trapped, as reported by AFP. Hezbollah had switched to using these devices after Israeli forces intercepted their cellphone communications.

