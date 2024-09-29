Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

How Iranian Spy’s Tip-Off Helped Israel Kill Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah

Israeli authorities were informed of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's location by an Iranian informant just hours before he was killed in an airstrike in Beirut.

How Iranian Spy’s Tip-Off Helped Israel Kill Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah

Israeli authorities were informed of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s location by an Iranian informant just hours before he was killed in an airstrike in Beirut, as reported by the French newspaper Le Parisien.

The report, citing a Lebanese security source, detailed that the informant disclosed Nasrallah’s presence at Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where he was in a meeting with senior members of the group.

Nasrallah killed in airstrike

On Saturday at around 1:30 pm IST (11 am in Lebanon), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on X that Nasrallah had been killed in an airstrike and would no longer pose a threat to the world. The IDF claimed that Nasrallah’s ability to terrorize was ended. Later, Hezbollah confirmed his death, stating that he had joined his esteemed martyr comrades after leading for approximately 30 years.

Read More: Leadership Crisis: Who Follows Nasrallah In Hezbollah?

Iranian spy provided information about Nasrallah

The report also indicated that Israeli officials received critical information from an Iranian informant on Saturday afternoon, which warned of a prominent Shiite leader’s imminent arrival at Hezbollah’s headquarters, located in a six-building complex in Dahieh, the southern suburbs of Beirut. Additionally, another notable Hezbollah leader, Nabil Kaouk, was reported killed in recent Israeli strikes targeting senior figures within the group.

Hezbollah supporters mourn death of Nasrallah

While Hezbollah has yet to comment on Kaouk’s death, supporters have been sharing messages of mourning since Saturday. Lebanon’s health ministry reported that 33 individuals were killed during the Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, contributing to a toll of over 1,000 fatalities and at least 6,000 injuries over the past two weeks due to ongoing attacks. The ministry did not specify the number of civilian versus combatant casualties.

Hezbollah under unprecedented attack

In a recent televised address, Nasrallah acknowledged that Hezbollah had experienced an unprecedented setback following Israel’s use of explosive-rigged pagers and walkie-talkies. These attacks resulted in 37 deaths over two days and nearly 3,000 injuries. In response, Hezbollah issued a warning to Israel, promising severe retribution in both expected and unexpected forms.

An investigation by Lebanese authorities found that the pagers had been booby-trapped, as reported by AFP. Hezbollah had switched to using these devices after Israeli forces intercepted their cellphone communications.

Also Read: Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed, Global Reactions And Impact

Filed under

Hezbollah hezbollah chief idf Iranian Spy Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Also Read

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox