Sunday, September 29, 2024
Leadership Crisis: Who Follows Nasrallah In Hezbollah?

As Israel continued its military operations in Lebanon on Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed the death of its longstanding leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, following an Israeli airstrike on the southern edges of Beirut.

Leadership Crisis: Who Follows Nasrallah In Hezbollah?

As Israel continued its military operations in Lebanon on Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed the death of its longstanding leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, following an Israeli airstrike on the southern edges of Beirut. His assassination deepens the risk of an all-out war in the Middle East and creates a significant leadership vacuum within the organization.

A Transformational Leader

Nasrallah became the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in 1992, succeeding Abbas al-Musawi after he was killed in an Israeli helicopter strike. For over three decades, Nasrallah was the face of Hezbollah, transforming it from a local militia into a political and military force in the region.

Leadership Vacuum and Potential Successors

With Nasrallah’s assassination, questions arise about who will step into the role of such a revered leader. Several key figures are being considered as potential successors.

Hashem Safieddine: A Likely Successor

Hashem Safieddine, a close associate of Nasrallah, is widely regarded as a leading candidate for succession. Following the deaths of operations chief Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Fuad Shukr, both reported killed by the Israeli military, Safieddine’s prominence has increased, as per media reports.

Born in 1964 in Deir Qanun al-Nahr, southern Lebanon, Safieddine has overseen Hezbollah’s political affairs and has been involved in key decision-making processes. He was called back from Iran in the 1990s to be groomed as Nasrallah’s successor. Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Safieddine managed the group’s civilian operations, including its education system and finances.

In 2017, the U.S. State Department designated Safieddine a terrorist, and he was also blacklisted by Saudi Arabia for supporting Hezbollah activities, according to media reports. With strong family connections, including a brother representing Hezbollah in Iran and a son married to a top Iranian general’s daughter, Safieddine hails from an influential Shia family.

Naim Qassem: The Deputy Secretary-General

Another key figure is Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general and second-in-command. Born in Kfar Kila, a village in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh governorate, Qassem is recognized as one of Hezbollah’s foundational religious scholars.

Qassem joined the Amal Movement, a Shia group in Lebanon, before becoming deputy secretary-general in 1991 under al-Musawi. He is a member of Hezbollah’s Shura Council and has overseen parts of the organization’s educational network, as well as its parliamentary activities, as reported by media sources.

The Future of Hezbollah

The loss of Nasrallah poses significant challenges for Hezbollah as it navigates this leadership transition amid escalating tensions in the region. The organization’s future direction will depend on who emerges to fill the void left by its iconic leader.

