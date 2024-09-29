Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
‘One Of A Kind’: Woman With Two Uteruses Gives Birth To Twins

A woman from northwest China has gained attention after giving birth to twins from two distinct uteruses, a remarkable medical phenomenon. The woman, referred to only by her surname Li, delivered the twins in September at a hospital in Shaanxi province.

Understanding Uterus Didelphys

Li was diagnosed with uterus didelphys, a rare condition affecting only 0.3 percent of women globally. This condition results in the presence of two fully formed uteruses, each with its own set of ovaries and oviducts. What makes Li’s case particularly extraordinary is that she naturally conceived and gave birth to a boy and a girl from each of her separate wombs.

READ MORE: New Mpox Alerts: Three Passengers Show Symptoms In Karachi

A “One in a Million” Pregnancy

Cai Ying, a senior obstetrician at the hospital, described Li’s pregnancy as a “one in a million” event. “Being pregnant in each of the two uteruses through natural conception is very rare. We have only heard of a couple of such cases from both China and abroad,” Cai noted.

Complications and Care

Women with uterus didelphys often face increased risks during pregnancy, including miscarriages and premature births. Li had previously experienced a miscarriage at 27 weeks, which added to the challenges she faced. However, her second pregnancy, which began in January, involved a carefully crafted medical plan to ensure the safety of both her and her babies.

Successful Delivery

The twins were delivered via caesarean section, with the boy weighing 3.3 kg and the girl 2.4 kg. Both babies were born healthy, marking a significant triumph for Li after her difficult journey to motherhood.

This remarkable case mirrors a similar incident in 2019 in Bangladesh, where a woman gave birth to twins from a second uterus nearly a month after delivering a premature baby, further highlighting the rarity of such occurrences.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Isaac And Joyce: Atlantic Storms Moving Safely Away From Land

