WATCH: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets In Response As Israeli Air Strike Rocks Beirut

Hezbollah fired 250 rockets into Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut, targeting Tel Aviv and southern Israel. Tensions escalate as casualties mount in Lebanon.

Hezbollah fired around 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israeli territory on Sunday, the Israeli military said. The strikes were apparently aimed at several areas, including Tel Aviv and southern Israel. The party also said it carried out an aerial attack, one in which a swarm of attack drones hit the Ashdod naval base in southern Israel.

The statement by Hezbollah revealed it had launched a mix of sophisticated missiles and drones on military targets, including Tel Aviv and the Glilot army intelligence base near the city. The group has earlier confirmed it was targeting the Glilot base.

The moves follow the rising tensions and military exchanges between the two sides that have intensified since Hezbollah’s support for Hamas after the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israel’s Military Response And Casualties

The Israeli military’s response to Hezbollah’s actions has been swift, as it conducted a series of airstrikes in Lebanon. Since September 23, Israel has intensified its offensive, sending ground troops into southern Lebanon. According to Israel’s medical agencies, at least 11 people were injured, one of them in moderate to serious condition.

At the same time, the Palestine Red Crescent reported 13 injuries in Tulkarem refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as an Israeli interceptor missile hit several houses.

The rocket attacks by Hezbollah are in answer to a series of Israeli airstrikes that occurred in Beirut last week; one of which led to the killing of Hezbollah’s spokesman Mohammed Afif. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem responded by vowing that any retaliation to the strikes will focus on central Tel Aviv.

Lebanon Death Toll

Lebanon‘s health ministry announced that already, 3,670 individuals had died since October 2023. Most of these deaths happened after September 2024. Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah are intensifying, further digging into the conflict in this area.

