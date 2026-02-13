LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Hardik Pandya all round performance AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know

What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know

Massive Shanghai Sinkhole: A shocking CCTV video from Shanghai has gone viral after capturing the moment a massive sinkhole suddenly swallowed a section of a busy road. The dramatic footage shows vehicles and large chunks of pavement collapsing into a deep crater within seconds, sending pedestrians scrambling for safety.

What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure (Pic Credits: X)
What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 13, 2026 01:06:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know

Massive Shanghai Sinkhole: A shocking CCTV video from Shanghai has gone viral after capturing the moment a massive sinkhole suddenly swallowed a section of a busy road. The dramatic footage shows vehicles and large chunks of pavement collapsing into a deep crater within seconds, sending pedestrians scrambling for safety.

The incident has reignited debate over construction standards and urban planning in China, particularly concerns linked to so-called “tofu-dreg” projects.

Viral Footage Shows Road Collapse In Seconds

The sinkhole reportedly opened up on a major roadway in Shanghai, with security cameras recording the terrifying sequence. The surface of the road cracked without warning before caving in, forming a wide and deep cavity. Debris and nearby materials were seen tumbling into the void as onlookers fled the area.

You Might Be Interested In

While authorities have yet to release detailed findings on the exact cause, the visuals have sparked widespread discussion online about the durability of infrastructure in rapidly expanding urban centres.

What Does ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project Mean?

The term “tofu-dreg project” is commonly used in China to describe poorly constructed buildings or infrastructure that are vulnerable to structural failure. The phrase compares substandard construction to tofu residue, soft, crumbly, and fragile.

The label has previously surfaced in public discourse following reports of collapsed buildings, faulty roads, and other structural issues allegedly linked to rushed construction or compromised quality standards.

Urban Subsidence: A Growing National Concern

The Shanghai sinkhole incident also comes amid broader warnings about land subsidence across China. Research published in the journal Science indicates that a significant portion of the country’s urban land is gradually sinking each year.

Experts attribute this trend to factors such as excessive groundwater extraction and the immense weight of high-rise buildings in densely populated cities. Subsidence has already led to substantial economic losses annually and poses long-term risks to infrastructure stability.

Researchers caution that continued sinking, especially in coastal urban areas, could increase flooding threats in the coming decades, particularly in the context of climate change.

ALSO READ: When Will Bangladesh Election Results Be Announced: Today Or Tomorrow? Millions Wait As Counting Begins

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 1:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chinaChina infrastructureland sinkingRoad collapseShanghaiShanghai Road Swallowed By Massive SinkholeShanghai sinkholetofu-dregtofu-dreg projecturban subsidenceviral CCTV

RELATED News

What Is MAX? The State-Backed Messaging App Putin Is Pushing After Russia Blocks WhatsApp Nationwide — Know All Details

‘Total Neglect’: Imran Khan Faces Vision Loss In Right Eye; Pakistan SC Says ‘Intervention Is Necessary’

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Visit India from Feb 18–22, Attend 2nd AI Summit in Delhi

F-35 Lightning II vs Dassault Rafale: Comparing Stealth, Speed, and Combat Mastery Of Modern Air Titans

It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Area Near Gateway Of India, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

Friday The 13th: Why Do People Consider This Date Unlucky? Know Real Reason, Shocking Beliefs And What To Avoid

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: India Register Comfortable Victory Against Namibia At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Happy Kiss Day 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status To Wish Your Special Someone

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

‘Tu Yaa Main’ Movie Review: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s Daring Romance Breaks Boundaries, Turns Into A Gripping Survival Drama

AAIB Dismisses ‘Incorrect And Speculative’ Italian Report Claiming Pilot Intentionally Crashed Air India Flight 171 That Killed 260; Says ‘No Final Conclusions Reached’

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Scripts History With Record Even MS Dhoni Never Achieved

Kartik Aaryan Spotted At India Gate: Action-Packed Shoot For Naagzilla Goes Viral, Fans Swarm Around Superstar

‘Don’t Want To Destroy His Political Career’: India Reacts As Old Video Of Trump’s Bizarre Remark On PM Modi Circulates Online, Says ‘Appropriate Action’ If…’

What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know
What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know
What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know
What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS