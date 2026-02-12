LIVE TV
When Will Bangladesh Election Results Be Announced: Today Or Tomorrow? Millions Wait As Counting Begins

Millions voted on February 12, 2026, and now the country is waiting for the Bangladesh election results. Long queues were seen at polling centres, and counting began soon after voting ended.

Published: February 12, 2026 20:46:53 IST

People across the country are waiting for the Bangladesh election results after millions voted in the national election and referendum on February 12, 2026. From early morning, long lines were seen at polling centres. Now the focus has shifted from voting to counting, and everyone wants to know when the final numbers will be out.

As per reports, the Election Commission (EC) has said the Bangladesh election results will start coming in soon after counting begins. Officials have assured voters that there will be no unnecessary delay. They expect most results to be ready by the early hours of February 13.

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar told reporters, “Inshallah, we hope the Bangladesh election results can be published as soon as possible right after the election.” He added that they are expecting announcements in the early part of 13 February if everything goes as planned, as per reports. 

Why Bangladesh Election Results May Take Time

This year the process is more complex. Voters did not just cast ballots for parliament. There was also a constitutional referendum and postal ballots to count. It is because of this that officials admitted the Bangladesh election results could take slightly longer than in a normal election year. Still, they stressed that counting will continue without breaks until it is done.

EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said counting is expected to finish by around 10 am on February 13. After that, the Bangladesh election results will be compiled, signed by returning officers and then officially announced. He made it clear that every single ballot will be counted properly.

At each polling centre, ballots for parliament and the referendum are being separated and counted at the same time. Officials are also using digital tools like the Election Management System to send updates quickly. This system is meant to speed up the reporting of the Bangladesh election results and reduce mistakes.

Bangladesh Election Results and Political Reactions

Political leaders are also watching closely. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said he will accept the outcome if the vote is “free, fair and neutral.” He added that quick Bangladesh election results are important to maintain public trust and respect the will of the people.

Even with these assurances, some experts believe final consolidated figures may come later in the day if there are delays from remote areas. For now, the country waits calmly but anxiously for the final Bangladesh election results, hoping they reflect the true voice of the voters.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 8:46 PM IST
