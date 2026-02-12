It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 gautam gambhir Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala avengers doomsday defence news Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World > It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

South Korea’s spy agency says Kim Jong Un has chosen his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as his successor.

Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As Heir (Image: X/ GOsisike)
Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As Heir (Image: X/ GOsisike)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 12, 2026 15:47:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chosen his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as his successor, according to South Korea’s spy agency. Lawmakers were told about this assessment on Thursday. The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) said it looked at a “range of circumstances,” especially her growing public role at major state events.

As per reports, very little is known about Kim Ju Ae. However, over the past two years, she has been seen more and more beside her father at important occasions. In September, she traveled to Beijing with him. It was her first known trip outside North Korea. She was seen stepping off his armored train at Beijing Railway Station during China’s large military parade.

The timing of this news is important. North Korea is set to hold its Party Congress later this month. This is the country’s biggest political meeting and takes place once every five years. At the congress, the leadership usually lays out plans for the next five years. These include foreign policy, military strategy, and nuclear weapons development.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Kim Ju Ae

Kim Ju Ae is believed to be around 13 years old. She is the only child of Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, who has been publicly acknowledged. The NIA believes Kim may also have an older son, but that child has never been shown or mentioned in North Korean state media.

Reports say that, Kim Ju Ae first appeared on state television in 2022. She was shown holding her father’s hand while inspecting a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Since then, she has appeared regularly in official photos and broadcasts. Some analysts say her presence helps soften Kim Jong Un’s image, which is often seen as harsh and ruthless.

In many pictures, she stands next to her father, sometimes even appearing taller than him. She walks beside him instead of behind him. In North Korea, where every image released by state media is carefully controlled, such details matter. It is rare for anyone to be shown as equally important as the leader in official photos.

Kim Jong Un’s daughter will be the fourth generation to gain power

She is often seen with long hair, which is not allowed for most girls her age in North Korea. She also wears expensive designer clothes, something far beyond the reach of ordinary citizens.

Power in North Korea has passed down through three generations of the Kim family. Now, it appears Kim Jong Un may be preparing for a fourth.

Also Read: Who Was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-Year-Old Trans Woman With Mental Health History Identified As Canada School Shooting Suspect After 9 Deaths

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 3:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: breaking-newshome-hero-pos-1latest newsWorld news

RELATED News

Who Is Hind Al-Owais? UAE Diplomat Who Reportedly ‘Pimped’ Herself, Her 13-Year-Old Sister And Other Arab Girls To Jeffrey Epstein

Who Is Eric Schmidt? 70-Year-Old Ex-Google CEO, Married For 40+ Years, Spotted With 27-Year-Old Gen Z Model, Dating Rumours Emerge

Who Was Ratan Sahuakar? Hindu Tea Worker Brutally Murdered In Bangladesh As Nation Votes – Is This Yunus’ ‘Free & Fair’ Election?

Who Was Jesse Van Rootselaar? 18-Year-Old Trans Woman With Mental Health History Identified As Canada School Shooting Suspect After 9 Deaths

Polling Underway In Bangladesh, But Can Hindus Vote Freely? Violence, Rising Islamist Influence Raise Big Questions

LATEST NEWS

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Baron’s Son Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Just Hours After His Arrest Amid Flip-Flops In Case

Lava Yuva Star 3 Launches In India With 8GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery, And One Year Free Home Service At Just Rs…

The 2026 Technology Outlook: Advanced AI Emerges as the Engine of Digital Infrastructure Evolution

Odisha OTET Result 2026 Declared; 68.97 Percent Candidates Pass, Link At bseodisha.nic.in

It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail: Delhi HC Pulls Up Actor Over False Promises In Rs 9 Crore Debt Case, Bail Hearing Postponed To Monday

How International Finance Qualifications Are Influencing Career Mobility

Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Expelled MLA And Young Face Of Congress In Kerala, Granted Bail In High-Profile Rape & Miscarriage Case

Winter Olympics Shock: Ukrainian Athlete Barred for Helmet Honouring War Victims

Bangladesh Cricketers Say ‘We Are Helpless’ After T20 World Cup 2026 Snub; Asif Nazrul Shifts Blame

It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her
It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her
It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her
It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

QUICK LINKS