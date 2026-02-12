It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chosen his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as his successor, according to South Korea’s spy agency. Lawmakers were told about this assessment on Thursday. The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) said it looked at a “range of circumstances,” especially her growing public role at major state events.

As per reports, very little is known about Kim Ju Ae. However, over the past two years, she has been seen more and more beside her father at important occasions. In September, she traveled to Beijing with him. It was her first known trip outside North Korea. She was seen stepping off his armored train at Beijing Railway Station during China’s large military parade.

The timing of this news is important. North Korea is set to hold its Party Congress later this month. This is the country’s biggest political meeting and takes place once every five years. At the congress, the leadership usually lays out plans for the next five years. These include foreign policy, military strategy, and nuclear weapons development.

Who is Kim Ju Ae

Kim Ju Ae is believed to be around 13 years old. She is the only child of Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, who has been publicly acknowledged. The NIA believes Kim may also have an older son, but that child has never been shown or mentioned in North Korean state media.

Reports say that, Kim Ju Ae first appeared on state television in 2022. She was shown holding her father’s hand while inspecting a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Since then, she has appeared regularly in official photos and broadcasts. Some analysts say her presence helps soften Kim Jong Un’s image, which is often seen as harsh and ruthless.

In many pictures, she stands next to her father, sometimes even appearing taller than him. She walks beside him instead of behind him. In North Korea, where every image released by state media is carefully controlled, such details matter. It is rare for anyone to be shown as equally important as the leader in official photos.

Kim Jong Un’s daughter will be the fourth generation to gain power

She is often seen with long hair, which is not allowed for most girls her age in North Korea. She also wears expensive designer clothes, something far beyond the reach of ordinary citizens.

Power in North Korea has passed down through three generations of the Kim family. Now, it appears Kim Jong Un may be preparing for a fourth.

