WHO Chief Warns: Israel's Military Incursion In Rafah Could Result In A Bloodbath

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a dire warning regarding the potential consequences of an Israeli military incursion into Gaza’s southern city of Rafah. The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, cautioned of a possible “bloodbath” as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to eliminate Hamas fighters remaining in Rafah, where a significant portion of Gaza’s population seeks refuge from the prolonged conflict.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep concerns about the potential humanitarian crisis, highlighting the already weakened health system in the region. He emphasized the risk of increased casualties and deaths resulting from a full-scale military operation in Rafah.

The WHO outlined contingency plans in anticipation of the incursion but stressed the inadequacy of these measures to prevent significant loss of life. Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in the Palestinian territories, described the contingency plan as insufficient to mitigate the expected impact of a military operation on public health.

According to WHO reports, Gaza’s health facilities have suffered extensive damage due to heavy Israeli bombardment, leaving only a fraction operational. Most hospitals and primary health facilities are either damaged or destroyed, exacerbating the challenges of providing medical care amid escalating violence.

In response to the looming crisis, WHO and its partners are urgently working to restore and strengthen health services in the region. Efforts are underway to revive the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis and establish additional medical sites to address the anticipated surge in casualties.

The WHO reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza to prevent further escalation of the crisis. Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, echoed concerns about the potential impact of a military operation on humanitarian aid efforts, warning of increased suffering and death in the region.

The current escalation follows a series of violent incidents, including an attack by Hamas on southern Israel in October 2023, resulting in significant casualties and the capture of hostages. Israel’s subsequent military offensive has led to a staggering death toll in Gaza, predominantly among civilians, underscoring the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.