President Droupadi Murmu Begins 5-Day Shimla Visit, Himachal Pradesh

President Droupadi Murmu commenced her visit to Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, arriving in Shimla for a five-day itinerary packed with cultural, spiritual, and educational engagements.

Welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, and State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil at the Kalyani helipad in Chharabra, located 10km from Shimla, President Murmu’s visit promises a blend of exploration and interaction.

During her stay, President Murmu will reside at the iconic Rashtrapati Niwas, formerly known as the Presidential Retreat at Mashobra, a 173-year-old architectural marvel that was recently opened to the public.

The schedule for her visit includes a range of activities aimed at experiencing the essence of Himachal Pradesh’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

President Droupadi Murmu reaches Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, Shimla for the summer retreat. Governor of Himachal Pradesh Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received President Murmu on her arrival. pic.twitter.com/CKSAMnwAWM — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 4, 2024

On May 5, President Murmu is set to explore the water catchment area in Shimla, delving into the region’s ecological significance.

The following day, she will embark on a spiritual journey to the revered Chamunda temple in Kangra district, followed by presiding over the seventh convocation ceremony of the Central University in Kangra, emphasizing the importance of education and academic excellence.

May 7 will witness President Murmu’s visit to the Sankat Mochan and Taradevi temples, iconic landmarks of religious significance. She will also stroll through Shimla’s Mall Road and the Ridge Ground, soaking in the cultural and architectural heritage of the region, culminating the day with a cultural extravaganza at the Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex.

President Murmu’s visit symbolizes a harmonious blend of spiritual reverence, academic pursuits, and cultural appreciation, underscoring the rich tapestry of experiences that Himachal Pradesh has to offer.