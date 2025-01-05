Who Is James Lee Williams? 1st Ever Winner Of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Passes Away At 32

James Lee Williams, widely recognized as The Vivienne, the first-ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at the age of 32.

The news was confirmed by publicist Simon Jones, who described Williams as “an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person.” In a statement, Jones requested privacy for the family and shared that no further details about the performer’s passing would be disclosed at this time.

An Outpouring of Tributes

The entertainment community has been left in shock, with friends, fans, and fellow performers sharing their grief and cherished memories.

Michelle Visage, a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, expressed her heartbreak, writing on social media: “I don’t have the words. Utterly heartbroken.”

Bimini Bon Boulash, a prominent figure in the UK drag scene, shared their reaction on Instagram: “I’m so sorry. I’m in total shock.”

Cheryl Hole, who competed alongside The Vivienne in the inaugural season of Drag Race UK, paid tribute, writing: “I will love you forever, Viv.”

The Vivienne rose to prominence in 2019 after winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, a landmark achievement that catapulted her to international fame. Known for her sharp wit, impeccable impersonations, and polished performances, The Vivienne quickly became a beloved figure within the drag and LGBTQ+ communities.

Her victory was not just a personal triumph but also a significant cultural moment, helping to elevate the art of drag in the UK and beyond. Following her win, The Vivienne continued to entertain audiences with her charisma and talent, earning widespread admiration.

A Personal Reflection

Simon Jones, Williams’ publicist and close friend, shared a heartfelt tribute: “No one has ever made me laugh as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit were unmatched. I’m so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life every day for the last five years.”

A Legacy of Joy and Laughter

The Vivienne’s untimely passing has left a void in the world of drag and entertainment, but her legacy of joy, laughter, and empowerment will continue to inspire. Fans and fellow performers alike are celebrating her life and contributions, remembering her as a trailblazer and a beacon of love and humor.

