In Pics, Heaviest Snowfall In A Decade: Severe Cold Storm Hits US

A powerful winter storm wreaked havoc across the central United States on Sunday, unleashing heavy snow, ice, and bitterly cold temperatures that turned roads into hazardous ice rinks and grounded flights. The storm, described as potentially delivering the “heaviest snowfall in a decade” for some areas, impacted millions of Americans and showed no signs of easing as it moved eastward.

Snowfall and Ice Blanket the Region

Snow and ice blanketed large swathes of Kansas, western Nebraska, and parts of Indiana, leading to treacherous travel conditions. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Kansas and Missouri, where blizzard conditions made driving nearly impossible. Some areas north of Interstate 70 were expected to see over 8 inches of snow, with forecasts suggesting accumulations could exceed 14 inches in parts of Kansas and northern Missouri.

In upstate New York, a lake-effect snow event dumped over 3 feet of snow in some areas, with the storm projected to move into the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic states by Monday. A hard freeze was predicted to extend as far south as Florida.

Dangerous Roads and Pleas to Stay Home

Roadways in Indiana, including stretches of Interstate 64 and Interstate 69, were completely covered in snow, prompting Indiana State Police to urge drivers to stay off the roads. Sgt. Todd Ringle noted, “It’s snowing so hard, the snowplows go through, and within a half hour, the roadways are completely covered again.”

In Kansas, sections of Interstate 70 were shut down as snow and ice caused multiple accidents. Trooper Ben Gardner shared a video showing his boots sliding on the icy highway, emphasizing the perilous conditions and pleading with residents to avoid travel.

Governors in Missouri and Arkansas declared states of emergency as the storm’s impact spread.

Air and Rail Chaos

The storm also disrupted air and rail travel. Nearly 200 flights at St. Louis Lambert International Airport were canceled, and numerous Amtrak trains, including services between Chicago and New York, were suspended.

“If local authorities are telling people not to travel, it doesn’t make sense to run full services when people are being told to stay home,” said Marc Magliari, an Amtrak spokesperson.

Polar Vortex and Bone-Chilling Cold

The winter storm brought with it a blast of polar air, with temperatures plummeting well below normal across the eastern two-thirds of the country. In Minneapolis, temperatures dropped to zero, while International Falls, Minnesota, recorded lows of -11°F (-24°C). Chicago experienced temperatures in the teens, with wind chills making it feel even colder.

Meteorologists warned that the cold would persist into the week, with the Northeast bracing for freezing temperatures and the East Coast seeing lows dip into the single digits. Strong winds could exacerbate the already dangerous conditions, posing risks for anyone exposed to the elements for extended periods.

While the storm has already caused widespread disruption, the worst may not be over as it barrels toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for several days of extreme cold.

