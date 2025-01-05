Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Etihad Airways flight Wheels Exploded On The Runway Ahead Of Takeoff To Abu Dhabi

A scheduled Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi faced an abrupt halt on the runway at Melbourne Airport on Sunday evening after two landing gear wheels burst during take-off.

Etihad Airways flight Wheels Exploded On The Runway Ahead Of Takeoff To Abu Dhabi

A scheduled Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi faced an abrupt halt on the runway at Melbourne Airport on Sunday evening after two landing gear wheels burst during take-off. The incident occurred moments before flight EY461, operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was set to lift off with 289 passengers onboard.

Quick Response Averts Crisis

Emergency services swiftly surrounded the aircraft, spraying foam on the affected landing gear as a safety measure. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. All passengers were safely evacuated and escorted back to the terminal.

The event caused a temporary closure of the airport’s main runway, leading to disruptions for both departing and arriving flights. While operations resumed later, several flights experienced delays as a result of the incident.

Etihad Airways Responds

Etihad Airways promptly addressed the situation and extended apologies to the passengers. A spokesperson for the airline stated:

“Etihad Airways flight EY461 from Melbourne (MEL) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) experienced a rejected take-off on 05 January 2025. The flight crew decided to abort take-off due to technical reasons. The aircraft was safely brought to a stop, and emergency services attended as a precaution.”

“All guests disembarked safely, and our teams are actively working to ensure their onward journeys proceed as quickly as possible. Etihad Airways regrets any inconvenience caused, reaffirming that the safety and comfort of our guests and crew remain our utmost priority.”

Investigation Underway

The cause of the landing gear malfunction, which led to the wheel explosions, is currently under investigation. Aviation safety experts will examine whether the issue was due to mechanical failure, wear and tear, or another factor.

In the meantime, Etihad Airways is coordinating with Melbourne Airport authorities to ensure smooth operations and minimal disruption for passengers.

A Focus on Passenger Safety

The quick and effective response by the crew and emergency services highlights the critical importance of safety protocols in aviation. While such incidents are rare, they underscore the rigorous measures in place to protect passengers and crew in unforeseen situations.

As investigations proceed, passengers can expect updates on the rescheduling of their flights and any additional support needed for their onward journeys.

