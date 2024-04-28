Zelenskyy: Russian Attack Aimed At Gas Facilities Vital For EU Supply

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has denounced a recent Russian attack on his country’s energy infrastructure, emphasizing that the assault specifically targeted gas facilities crucial for supplying the European Union. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy underscored the importance of these facilities in ensuring the safe delivery of gas to EU nations.

According to Zelenskyy, the attack focused on various energy sector installations, including electricity and gas transit facilities. He highlighted the significance of these gas facilities for maintaining the uninterrupted supply of gas to the European Union. While Zelenskyy did not specify the exact targets of the attack or whether they were hit, he acknowledged that Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted some of the 34 Russian missiles deployed during the assault.

The state-run oil and gas company, Naftogaz, confirmed that Russian forces had targeted its facilities but assured that no injuries were reported, and gas supplies to Ukrainian consumers and clients remained unaffected. However, Maksym Kozytskyi, governor of the Lviv region bordering Poland, revealed that his region had come under attack, with strikes involving cruise missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. Despite this, Ukrainian forces managed to intercept three missiles, minimizing the impact of the assault.

Kozytskyi further disclosed that two critical energy infrastructure sites in Stryi and Chervonohrad districts suffered damage and fire outbreaks. Fortunately, emergency services swiftly responded and extinguished the flames, preventing further escalation of the situation.

Zelenskyy reiterated his plea for defensive weapons systems, particularly Patriot missile systems, to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities. He stressed the need for at least seven defensive systems to counter future threats effectively. Highlighting the strategic calculations behind the missile trajectories, Zelenskyy emphasized the challenges posed to Ukraine’s air defense system by the calculated maneuvers of Russian forces.

In the face of adversity, Zelenskyy hailed the successful interception of incoming missiles as a significant achievement. Each downed rocket, he emphasized, represented a tangible victory for Ukrainian forces against the aggression of Russian adversaries. As Ukraine continues to navigate heightened tensions and security challenges, Zelenskyy’s call for international support and defensive weaponry underscores the urgent need to fortify the nation’s defenses against external threats.