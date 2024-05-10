US Diplomat Donald Lu To Commence Visit To India today

The Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, is set to undertake an official journey to India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh from May 10-15, as confirmed by the US State Department.

This visit aims to bolster bilateral cooperation with each nation and underscore US backing for a free, open, and thriving Indo-Pacific region, according to a statement released by the State Department on Thursday (local time).

The State Department’s release highlighted Lu’s plans to engage with Consulate personnel in Chennai to reinforce bilateral interactions in southern India.

After concluding his visit to India, the top US diplomat will proceed to Colombo to hold discussions with officials representing various political factions, further strengthening the United States’ collaboration with Sri Lanka.

During these meetings, Lu will reiterate the United States’ commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and emphasize the significance of a vibrant civil society in fostering a free and democratic nation, according to the release.

Assistant Secretary Lu’s journey will culminate with his arrival in Bangladesh, where he will engage with government officials, civil society representatives, and other stakeholders to explore avenues for US-Bangladesh cooperation. Discussions will encompass initiatives to address the climate crisis and deepen economic bonds between the two nations.

Lu’s itinerary underscores the United States’ commitment to enhancing partnerships and fostering regional stability and prosperity in South and Central Asia.

