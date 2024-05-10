'Our partnership has grown stronger…' US Envoy's Tribute For India

European Union Ambassador Herve Delphin praised the burgeoning relationship between the EU and India, highlighting India’s growing significance on the global stage. Speaking at an event commemorating Europe Day, Delphin emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening ties between the EU and India, noting that this partnership is crucial not only for both entities but also for the wider world.

Addressing the audience, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the mutual recognition of the strategic value of fostering strong EU-India relations. He emphasized the need for a robust partnership, acknowledging the contributions of both governments and the business community in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Delphin emphasized that the EU-India partnership extends beyond governmental cooperation, highlighting the role of organizations like the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) in driving collaboration forward. He stressed the significance of people-to-people connections in strengthening the bond between Europe and India, citing the mobility of individuals across various sectors as a key factor in deepening the partnership.

Furthermore, Delphin reiterated the EU’s commitment to peace and democracy, emphasizing the organization’s dedication to upholding international law and promoting sustainable development. He affirmed the EU’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression and expressed a commitment to facilitating peace efforts in the Middle East.

The article also touched upon recent developments in EU-India trade relations, such as the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement signed between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries. This agreement aims to boost investment and create employment opportunities in India, reflecting the mutual interests of both parties in fostering economic growth and cooperation.

Additionally, the article mentioned discussions between Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and EU officials regarding the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. Goyal emphasized India’s aspirations for fair and balanced trade agreements, underscoring the country’s ambitious economic goals for the future.

Overall, the article highlighted the growing importance of the EU-India partnership and the shared commitment to advancing cooperation across various sectors for the benefit of both regions and the global community.

