Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Gold Rate Today 25-10-2024: Check Latest Prices In Your City

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79633.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 105000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold Rate Today 25-10-2024: Check Latest Prices In Your City

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹79633.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹79803.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79163.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹105000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹105200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹102200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹79481.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹79651.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79011.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹112600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹112800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹107800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹79487.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹79657.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79017.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹104300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹104500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹101500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹79485.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹79655.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79015.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹105800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹106000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹103000.0/Kg.

MUST READ: Sensex Down 350 Pts, At 79,700, Nifty At 24,250; Bank, Auto Drag, FMCG Up

 

Filed under

GOLD PRICE CHENNAI GOLD PRICE DELHI GOLD PRICE KOLKATA GOLD PRICE MUMBAI
Advertisement

Also Read

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Big Announcement! Apple’s New Macs With M4 Chip: Major 2024 Upgrades Unveiled – What To Expect

Big Announcement! Apple’s New Macs With M4 Chip: Major 2024 Upgrades Unveiled – What To...

David Warner’s Lifetime Leadership Ban Has Been Lifted Six Years After The Ball-Tampering Scandal

David Warner’s Lifetime Leadership Ban Has Been Lifted Six Years After The Ball-Tampering Scandal

Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar Party, Says ‘…In My Tough Times’

Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar Party, Says ‘…In My Tough Times’

Israel’s Ban on UNRWA Access to Gaza Signals Deteriorating UN Relations

Israel’s Ban on UNRWA Access to Gaza Signals Deteriorating UN Relations

Entertainment

Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Kartik Aryan Stood Outside THIS Star’s House; Actor Recalls Fanboy Moment

Kartik Aryan Stood Outside THIS Star’s House; Actor Recalls Fanboy Moment

Google Doodle Today: Honors Legendary Playback Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)

Google Doodle Today: Honors Legendary Playback Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)

Who Is Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik And What Exactly Is In Her Leaked Video?

Who Is Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik And What Exactly Is In Her Leaked Video?

Beyoncé Rallying For Harris: Will It Help?

Beyoncé Rallying For Harris: Will It Help?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox