Gold Rate Today 25-10-2024: Check Latest Prices In Your City

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹79633.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹79803.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79163.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹105000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹105200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹102200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹79481.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹79651.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79011.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹112600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹112800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹107800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹79487.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹79657.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79017.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹104300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹104500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹101500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹79485.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹79655.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹79015.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹105800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹106000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was ₹103000.0/Kg.

