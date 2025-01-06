Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sensex Takes A Hit Amid HMPV Detection In Bengaluru, Fear Index Surges

Bengaluru reports India's first HMPV case, which raises investor concerns. Sensex drops 800 points, Nifty falls over 1%, and India VIX jumps 10% as market panic spreads. Key sectors, including banking and real estate, face sharp declines.

Sensex Takes A Hit Amid HMPV Detection In Bengaluru, Fear Index Surges

The detection of India’s first Human Metapneumovirus case in Bengaluru, coupled with reports of a potential outbreak in China, has unsettled stock market investors. This news triggered a widespread sell-off, causing the Sensex to plummet by over 1,000 points, while the Nifty declined more than  1.4%. closing near the 23,600-level.

The apprehension among investors was evident in the India VIX, or the fear gauge index, that jumped 10%. There were heavy losses witnessed in all the sectors, especially mid and small-cap stocks, while PSU banks, real estate, and the oil and gas sectors suffered heavily during the decline in the market.

Key players like Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Canara Bank witnessed a fall of about 4% in their stocks. Other major market contributors, such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, were also among the leading draggers on the Sensex.

HMPV Case Raises Concerns

Reports revealed that an 8-month-old baby in Bengaluru had been diagnosed with HMPV. The child and their family reportedly have no travel history, which raises concerns about community transmission. The infant is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Although the central government has not yet officially confirmed the case, the Union Health Ministry has assured the public that there is no immediate cause for panic. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation both domestically and internationally, maintaining regular contact with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Government’s Preventive Measures

The Ministry of Health is now increasing its efforts to contain the potential spread of HMPV in response to the detection. This includes the plan to increase the number of laboratories that are equipped to test for the virus and tasking the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with continuous monitoring of HMPV trends.

The health ministry clarified that proactive measures are being implemented, including enhanced surveillance and preparedness to handle any escalation in cases.

The market volatility is also at a time when investors have already grappled with various headwinds, including the unfolding of earnings seasons, geopolitical tensions, and global economic jitters. The entry of the HMPV caught everyone by surprise, hence attention of traders and analysts is eagerly following every word.

The government insists on bringing back confidence. However, the continued follow-up on the situation regarding HMPV shall determine the moods and trends in markets over the next few days.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk Donates $108 Million In Tesla Shares To Charity As Part of Year-End Tax Planning

Filed under

bengaluru Sensex

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses Himself From Hearing Pleas Related To IOA, AIFF Constitutions

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses Himself From Hearing Pleas Related To IOA, AIFF Constitutions

Delhi Health Officials Issue Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak

Delhi Health Officials Issue Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Shaurya Samman 2025: CM Yogi Hails Uttar Pradesh’s Progress, Says ‘It Has Changed Now’

Shaurya Samman 2025: CM Yogi Hails Uttar Pradesh’s Progress, Says ‘It Has Changed Now’

Joe Biden Cofirms Attendance At Trump’s Inauguration; assures Smooth Transition of Power

Joe Biden Cofirms Attendance At Trump’s Inauguration; assures Smooth Transition of Power

Entertainment

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s How The Rock Reacted

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox