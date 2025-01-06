Sensex Takes A Hit Amid HMPV Detection In Bengaluru, Fear Index Surges

Bengaluru reports India's first HMPV case, which raises investor concerns. Sensex drops 800 points, Nifty falls over 1%, and India VIX jumps 10% as market panic spreads. Key sectors, including banking and real estate, face sharp declines.

The detection of India’s first Human Metapneumovirus case in Bengaluru, coupled with reports of a potential outbreak in China, has unsettled stock market investors. This news triggered a widespread sell-off, causing the Sensex to plummet by over 1,000 points, while the Nifty declined more than 1.4%. closing near the 23,600-level.

The apprehension among investors was evident in the India VIX, or the fear gauge index, that jumped 10%. There were heavy losses witnessed in all the sectors, especially mid and small-cap stocks, while PSU banks, real estate, and the oil and gas sectors suffered heavily during the decline in the market.

Key players like Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Canara Bank witnessed a fall of about 4% in their stocks. Other major market contributors, such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, were also among the leading draggers on the Sensex.

HMPV Case Raises Concerns

Reports revealed that an 8-month-old baby in Bengaluru had been diagnosed with HMPV. The child and their family reportedly have no travel history, which raises concerns about community transmission. The infant is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Although the central government has not yet officially confirmed the case, the Union Health Ministry has assured the public that there is no immediate cause for panic. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation both domestically and internationally, maintaining regular contact with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Government’s Preventive Measures

The Ministry of Health is now increasing its efforts to contain the potential spread of HMPV in response to the detection. This includes the plan to increase the number of laboratories that are equipped to test for the virus and tasking the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with continuous monitoring of HMPV trends.

The health ministry clarified that proactive measures are being implemented, including enhanced surveillance and preparedness to handle any escalation in cases.

The market volatility is also at a time when investors have already grappled with various headwinds, including the unfolding of earnings seasons, geopolitical tensions, and global economic jitters. The entry of the HMPV caught everyone by surprise, hence attention of traders and analysts is eagerly following every word.

The government insists on bringing back confidence. However, the continued follow-up on the situation regarding HMPV shall determine the moods and trends in markets over the next few days.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk Donates $108 Million In Tesla Shares To Charity As Part of Year-End Tax Planning