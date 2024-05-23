Virat Kohli Makes History In IPL 2024, Becomes First To Score 8000 Runs In 17 Years

India’s cricketing legend, Virat Kohli, carved out a new chapter in IPL history on Wednesday by becoming the first player to accumulate 8,000 runs in the tournament. Kohli reached this milestone during the IPL 2024 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

This achievement cements his position as the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2024 and underscores his consistent excellence over the years in the world’s richest T20 league.

Needing just 29 runs to surpass the 8000-run threshold, Kohli accomplished this feat with his usual elegance and precision. He was eventually dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal after scoring 33 runs off 24 balls, including three boundaries and a six. His closest competitor, Shikhar Dhawan, remains significantly behind with 6,769 runs.

Throughout this season, Kohli has been in stellar form, amassing 741 runs in 15 matches for RCB. With an impressive average of 64 and a strike rate of 155, he has registered one century and five half-centuries.

In the dramatic Eliminator clash, Rajasthan Royals broke their four-match losing streak in the IPL, securing their spot in Qualifier 2 with a 4-wicket victory over RCB. The match at Narendra Modi Stadium was a nail-biter, with momentum shifting constantly, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

For a while, it seemed like the chants of “Ee sala cup namde” would resonate in Chennai, but Powell’s composed performance dashed RCB’s hopes, leaving them to pursue their elusive maiden IPL title once more.

