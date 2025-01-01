New Year’s Eve 2025: Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart Hit Record Orders

Blinkit, backed by Zomato, achieved multiple milestones on New Year’s Eve, including its highest-ever daily order volume and a surge in orders per minute and per hour.

As New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations reached their peak, quick commerce and food delivery services saw unprecedented order volumes. Platforms such as Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart reported record-breaking demand, with executives sharing live order updates across social media.

Blinkit, backed by Zomato, achieved multiple milestones on New Year’s Eve, including its highest-ever daily order volume and a surge in orders per minute and per hour. Co-founder Albinder Dhindsa revealed on social media that by 5 PM, Blinkit had already surpassed its total order volume from New Year’s Eve 2023. The platform also set a record for tips given to delivery partners, emphasizing the surge in customer satisfaction.

Zepto also witnessed a massive spike in orders, with co-founder Aadit Palicha noting that the platform had seen an impressive 200% growth compared to the previous year. The platform handled unprecedented order volumes, with Palicha commenting on the immense scale of the demand.

Swiggy Instamart followed suit, recording its highest-ever order volumes on December 31. The platform’s orders were double the sales from last year’s New Year’s Eve. Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, commented that New Year’s Eve had outpaced previous peaks, even surpassing the order volumes seen on Mother’s Day and Diwali, making it the highest order day for the platform. Notably, Swiggy Instamart received its largest order of Rs 70,325 from a customer in Goa, while Blinkit also logged an impressive order of Rs 64,988 from Kolkata.

The trend across these platforms showed a sharp increase in demand for party essentials like disposable glasses, chips, ice cubes, tonic water, and cold drinks. Zepto, for instance, reported an astonishing 3,345 ice cube orders per hour, marking a 2.6-fold increase from last year.

In addition to party essentials, food delivery services also saw significant surges. On Swiggy, biryani was the most popular choice, with the fastest delivery completed in 164 seconds in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Cake orders hit a new high of 296,711, and delivery partners collectively traveled 6.5 million kilometers, equivalent to eight round trips to the Moon.

Meanwhile, Magicpin recorded 1,500 orders per minute at its busiest moment, with the largest order valued at Rs 30,000 from a user in Delhi. Burgers were a favorite across platforms, with 35,000+ burger orders placed, and Bengaluru emerged as the top city for burger cravings.

Cloud kitchen startup Curefoods also reported substantial growth, reaching its previous year’s order count before midnight. Key cities leading the way in order volume included Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR.

Overall, 2025’s New Year’s Eve marked an exciting finish to the year for the quick commerce and food delivery industry, with platforms experiencing massive growth and customer engagement. As Ankit Nagori, CEO of Curefoods, posted on social media, the year ended with a 35% year-on-year growth for his company, signaling a successful close to 2024.

(INPUT FROM AGENCIES)