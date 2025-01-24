Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Union Budget 2025: What Is The Significance Of The ‘Halwa Ceremony Tradition’?

The Halwa ceremony, a traditional event marking the final phase of preparations for the 2025-26 Union Budget,The government is holding the customary ‘halwa’ ceremony today to signal the completion of the budget preparation process.

Union Budget 2025: What Is The Significance Of The 'Halwa Ceremony Tradition'?

The iconic Halwa ceremony, a cherished tradition marking the final stage of Union Budget preparations, took place today in the North Block. Led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this ceremony not only celebrates the dedication of the budget team but also initiates the “lock-in” process, where officials involved in drafting the budget remain confined to the ministry until the financial document is presented in Parliament on February 1.

What Is the Halwa Ceremony?

The Halwa ceremony has been a staple in India’s budget process since 1980. During the ritual, the Finance Minister stirs a large pot of halwa, a popular Indian sweet, and personally serves it to the team of officials who have worked tirelessly on the budget. This symbolic gesture acknowledges the hard work and commitment of the team behind the budget’s creation.

The ceremony also signals the start of a crucial phase: the printing of the budget documents. For decades, this has been done in the basement of the North Block under strict security measures. Once the ceremony is complete, the budget team is isolated, with no one allowed to leave the premises until the budget is presented in Parliament.

A Momentous Event: The Budget 2025 Countdown

The Union Budget for 2025 will be presented on February 1, with a key session starting January 31. This year, the budget will continue the trend of being paperless, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and efficiency in budget presentation.

The Seventh Budget for Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her seventh Union Budget, making her the record-holder for the most number of budgets presented by any finance minister in India’s history. This surpasses the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented five annual budgets and one interim budget.

Looking Ahead: What to Expect from Budget 2025

The Halwa ceremony marks the beginning of a critical phase for Budget 2025. It not only recognizes the relentless efforts of the budget team but also ushers in the strict security measures designed to prevent leaks and ensure confidentiality. With the countdown to Budget 2025 underway, the anticipation builds for February 1, when Finance Minister Sitharaman will unveil the fiscal roadmap for the coming year.

