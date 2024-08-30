Delhi University (DU) has confirmed that a total of 75,083 students have secured admissions in various undergraduate courses for the 2024-25 academic session. This figure surpasses the university’s total seat capacity of 71,600, indicating a significant demand for seats this year, according to a senior official from the university.

Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions at Delhi University, stated, “As of now, 75,083 students have successfully enrolled in various undergraduate courses for the academic year 2024-25 within the first two rounds of admissions.” With an official seat count of around 71,600 across different DU colleges, the number of confirmed admissions has already exceeded expectations.

Delhi University has completed two rounds of admissions, and first-year classes have commenced. However, the admission process is far from over. The university is preparing to launch further admission rounds, including those for Performance-Based Programmes and various supernumerary seats such as the Children/Widows (CW) of Armed Forces, Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports, and Ward categories. These additional rounds are scheduled to begin on September 3, 2024.

The university has also released a detailed schedule for the upcoming rounds of allocations and admissions. The upgrade window for the next round will open at 5:00 pm on August 31, 2024, and close at 4:59 pm on September 1, 2024. The upgraded allocation results, along with the first round of allocations for Performance-Based Programs, CW, ECA, Sports, and Ward Quota, will be announced by 5:00 pm on September 3, 2024.

Candidates who receive an allocation must accept their seats by 4:59 pm on September 4, 2024. Following seat acceptance, colleges will verify and approve the online applications, with the final deadline for fee payment set for September 5, 2024.

For students who missed out on the earlier phases or did not participate in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for Undergraduate Programmes in 2024, a mid-entry window will be available from 5:00 pm on September 7, 2024, to 4:59 pm on September 9, 2024. During this period, candidates can secure their entry by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. Additionally, those who were previously rejected due to incorrect subject mapping or eligibility issues will have the opportunity to amend their preferences.

The third round of allocations is set to commence at 5:00 pm on September 9, 2024. Candidates are encouraged to review the vacant seat matrix and update their preferences accordingly. It is important to note that the cutoffs and ranks in this round may differ significantly from previous ones, reflecting the dynamic nature of the admission process.

Delhi University’s ongoing admission rounds and the proactive steps being taken to accommodate a higher number of students underscore its commitment to providing quality education and catering to the diverse needs of applicants. The university continues to be a highly sought-after destination for higher education, attracting students from across the country and beyond.