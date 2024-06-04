Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Major Blow For BJP, Poised To Lose Ram Temple Constituency

The BJP’s hold on Ayodhya appears uncertain as the latest counting trends for the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency indicate a tough fight. BJP candidate Lallu Singh is trailing behind Samajwadi Party’s Awadhesh Prasad by more than 20,000 votes.

The Faizabad constituency, located in Uttar Pradesh, comprises five assembly segments: Dariyabad, Radauli, Milkipur, Bikapur, and Ayodhya, with the Milkipur seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste. These segments span the districts of Faizabad (4) and Barabanki (1).

Polling in Faizabad took place during the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 20th, with a voter turnout recorded at 59.14%. The key candidates in this race include Awadhesh Prasad from the Samajwadi Party, Lallu Singh from the BJP, and Sacchidanand Pandey from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Lallu Singh secured victory with 528,113 votes. In the current elections, however, he faces significant competition from Awadhesh Prasad.

Reflecting on past elections, the 2014 Faizabad constituency had 1,738,701 electors, with 1,022,716 casting valid votes. Lallu Singh of the BJP won that year with 491,761 votes, defeating Samajwadi Party’s Mitrasen Yadav by a wide margin of 282,775 votes.

In the 2019 elections, the constituency had 1,821,785 eligible voters. Lallu Singh retained his seat with 529,021 votes out of 1,087,121 valid ballots, securing a victory over Anand Sen of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 65,477 votes.

As the current trends show a significant lead for the Samajwadi Party’s Awadhesh Prasad, the BJP’s stronghold in Ayodhya and Faizabad is being put to the test, making the outcome of this election highly anticipated.

