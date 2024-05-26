Haryana Village Refrains From Voting In 6th Phase, Due To Bridge Construction Demand

The residents of Tapu Majri village in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district made a strong statement during the general election on Saturday by abstaining from casting their votes. Their decision stemmed from a long-standing demand for the construction of a bridge over the Yamuna river, which remains unfulfilled.

With approximately 550 voters in the village, only two votes were cast, according to officials. The villagers had recently convened a panchayat where they issued a stern ultimatum to the state government: take action on their demand or face a boycott of the Lok Sabha election.

The absence of a bridge over the Yamuna river has posed significant challenges for the villagers, particularly during the rainy season. They are forced to travel long distances due to the lack of connectivity with the rest of the district. Despite repeated appeals to the administration, their plea has gone unanswered.

The adamant stance of the villagers persisted despite attempts by the district administration to dissuade them from forgoing their democratic right. They remain resolute in their decision to boycott all future elections until their demand for a bridge is met.

Tapu Majri village falls within the Ambala parliamentary constituency in Yamunanagar. The boycott occurred amidst voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on Saturday, where the state recorded a polling percentage of 61.16%, as per figures updated by the Election Commission.

The villagers’ boycott serves as a potent reminder of the power of collective action in pursuit of essential infrastructure and highlights the critical role of addressing grassroots concerns in ensuring democratic participation.

