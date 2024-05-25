Phase 6 Lok Sabha Elections Voter Turnout Till 1 pm

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election has commenced in 58 constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (UT). Delhi and Haryana are holding elections together in this phase, while Odisha is conducting both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously.

The voters turnout till 1 pm is already recorded and like the previous phases, this phase also witnessed West Bengal with the highest Voter Turnout with 58.80%. Followed by Jharkhand with 42.54% standing to be second highest.

By the end of today, elections will conclude in 486 out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, including polling in Haryana, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission has instructed poll officers and authorities to implement necessary measures to address the impact of soaring temperatures in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, caused by a heatwave sweeping across northern India.

Voters in seven states and one union territory will exercise their franchise, including eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, seven in Delhi, ten in Haryana, four in Jharkhand, fourteen in Uttar Pradesh, and the final seat in Jammu & Kashmir—Anantnag-Rajouri, whose polling was rescheduled from the third to the sixth phase.

Key constituencies in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk in the national capital, as well as Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Other significant seats are Anantnag-Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamluk and Medinipur in West Bengal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, and Rohtak in Haryana, and Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur in Odisha.

