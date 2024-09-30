Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for the third and final phase of its Assembly elections on October 1, with campaigning officially concluding today. This marks the first Assembly elections in the region in a decade.

Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for the third and final phase of its Assembly elections on October 1, with campaigning officially concluding today. This marks the first Assembly elections in the region in a decade. The initial phase was held on September 18, followed by the second phase, which wrapped up on September 25. The results are anticipated to be announced on October 8.

Voting Details

In this upcoming phase, voters in 40 constituencies will head to the polls, with 24 of those located in the Jammu division. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Sachin Pilot are set to address public rallies today, with Kharge focusing on the Jasrota and Ramnagar areas to rally support for the Congress-National Conference alliance.

More than 3.9 million voters are eligible to participate across these 40 constituencies, which span seven districts. Voting will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM, with comprehensive security measures in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful electoral process.

Candidate Landscape

The third phase will determine the political futures of 415 candidates, including those from various parties and independent contenders. In Jammu, the contest will primarily be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for 24 seats, while North Kashmir will see a competition involving INDI Alliance candidates from the National Conference-Congress and representatives from the Jammu Kashmir People’s Conference and Awami Itihad Party.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K. Pole confirmed that over 39.18 lakh voters are set to cast their ballots in this final phase, covering 40 Assembly Constituencies across seven districts. A total of 5,060 polling stations will be established, including those in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, and Jammu. Each polling station will be staffed by a team of four election officials, bringing the total deployment to over 20,000 personnel for this phase.

LIVE UPDATES

17:50 | Oct 01, 2024 | Voter Turnout Reaches 65.48% in Phase 3 Polling Till 5 PM

15:54 | Oct 01, 2024 | Voter Turnout Reaches 56.01% in Phase 3 Polling by 3 PM

As the third and final phase of Assembly polls progresses in Jammu and Kashmir, a voter turnout of 56.01% has been recorded by 3 PM. Udhampur district reported the highest turnout at 64.43%, while Baramulla saw the lowest at 46.09%.

Check Breakdown:-

Bandipore-53.09%

Baramulla-46.09%

Jammu-56.74%

Kathua- 62.43%

Kupwara-52.98%

Samba-63.24%

Udhampur-64.43%

15:30 | Oct 01, 2024 | West Pakistani Refugees Celebrate, As They Vote For first time

In RS Pura, Jammu and Kashmir, West Pakistani refugees joyfully celebrated as they exercised their right to vote for the first time in the assembly elections.

#WATCH | RS Pura, J&K: West Pakistani refugees celebrate as they exercise their right to vote for the first time in the J&K assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/UfjnDaOyB2 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

15:20 | Oct 01, 2024 | Voter Turnout Reaches 44.08% in Phase 3 Polling by 1 PM



J&K records voter turnout of 44.08%, till 1 pm. Udhampur district led with the highest turnout at 51.66%, while Baramulla recorded the lowest at 36.6%.

13:03 | Oct 01, 2024 | PDP’s Arif Laigaroo Optimistic About Strong Voter Turnout



As J&K polls are underway, Arif Laigaroo, the PDP candidate representing the Habba Kadal constituency, expressed optimism for a significant voter turnout in the current elections.

Talking about voter turnout, he said “After a decade, people here have the opportunity to participate in democracy, so we are hopeful that many will come out to vote. We expect the voting percentage to rise.”

12: 07 | Oct 01, 2024 | Valmiki Community Vote For The First Time In assembly elections

For the first time, members of the Valmiki community in Jammu and Kashmir exercised their right to vote in the Assembly elections, calling it a “historic moment.” Long denied this privilege, the Valmikis were originally brought to J-K in 1957 from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district for sanitation work.

Talking about this moment, Gharu Bhati, who voted at a polling station in Jammu, said ”I am a first-time voter at the age of 45. We are thrilled and filled with enthusiasm to participate in J-K’s assembly elections for the first time. It feels like a big festival for us.”

11: 42| Oct 01, 2024 | Voter Turnout Reaches 28.12% In Phase 3 Polling for Final 40 Seats by 11 AM

As of 11 AM this morning, the voter turnout for the third phase of polling for the final 40 seats stands at 28.12%. Udhampur district is leading with a turnout of 33.86%, while Baramulla recorded the lowest participation so far.

28.12% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Bandipore-28.04%

Baramulla-23.20%

Jammu-27.15%

Kathua-31.78%

Kupwara-27.34%

Samba-31.50%

Udhampur-33.84% pic.twitter.com/CeGGywTeir — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

11:29 | Oct 01, 2024 | ”Remember, this election is about the self-respect of the State, it is about the rights of the people of the State”- Rahul Gandhi

On Tuesday, the Congress party urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to participate actively in the third and final phase of the Assembly elections, with Rahul Gandhi emphasizing that this election is about their self-respect and rights.

In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi stated, “I encourage all voters to leave their homes and cast their votes for INDIA in large numbers. Every vote for INDIA will lay the foundation for Jammu and Kashmir’s future and empower you to advocate for your rights.”

“Today marks the third and last phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Remember, this election is about the self-respect of the State and the rights of its people.” emphasised Rahul Gandhi

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आज तीसरे और आखिरी चरण का चुनाव है। याद रखें, ये चुनाव प्रदेश के स्वाभिमान का चुनाव है, प्रदेशवासियों के अधिकारों का चुनाव है। सभी मतदाताओं से अनुरोध है – बड़ी संख्या में अपने घरों से बाहर निकल कर INDIA को वोट करें। INDIA को दिया आपका हर वोट, जम्मू-कश्मीर के… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2024

10:53 | Oct 01, 2024 | Sopore SSP Divya D Talks About Polling’s security arrangements

Sopore SSP Divya D talks about recent security arrangements, saying “Voting has been going on since 7 am and everything is going smoothly so far. Our security arrangements are in place. Our officers are also present on the ground, so everything is going smoothly. People are coming out in large numbers to vote and we are expecting more participation than previous elections.”

#WATCH | Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir: On security arrangements for polling in Sopore, Divya D, SSP Sopore says, “Voting has been going on since 7 am and everything is going smoothly so far. Our security arrangements are in place. Our officers are also present on the ground, so… pic.twitter.com/X92LiuylyE — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024



10:31 | Oct 01, 2024 | ”For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, a full majority government of BJP will be formed…”- Says Devender Rana After Casting his Vote

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: After casting his vote, BJP candidate from Nagrota Assembly seat, Devender Singh Rana says, “It is a festival of democracy and people are enthusiastic and people are participating in it with so much enthusiasm and passion. The people of Jammu and… https://t.co/EoY2NF9V7z pic.twitter.com/grFNJd2lK8 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

10:28 | Oct 01, 2024 | BJP Candidate Devender Singh Rana Casts His Vote At Jammu’s Nagrota

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: BJP candidate from Nagrota Assembly seat, Devender Singh Rana casts his vote at a polling booth in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/jy98rMxuQC — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

09: 46 | Oct 01, 2024 | 11.60% voter turnout recorded in Final Phase of J & K Assembly Elections as of 9 am. Udhampur Leads

Bandipore-11.64%

Baramulla-8.89%

Jammu-11.46%

Kathua-13.09%

Kupwara-11.27%

Samba-13.31%

Udhampur-14.23%

11.60% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Bandipore-11.64%

Baramulla-8.89%

Jammu-11.46%

Kathua-13.09%

Kupwara-11.27%

Samba-13.31%

Udhampur-14.23% pic.twitter.com/LHxOZBlH3e — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

09: 33 | Oct 01, 2024 | ”The people of Jammu and Kashmir have participated wholeheartedly in this festival of democracy”- BJP Nowshera Candidate Ravinder Raina

#WATCH | Jammu: On the third phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir, State BJP President and candidate from Nowshera Assembly seat Ravinder Raina says, “A large number of people are voting in the last phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir… The people of Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/JzrUCApB38 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

09: 26 | Oct 01, 2024 | Engineer Rashid Slams PDP Ahead Of J&K Polls

Ahead of J&K Polls, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) President Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid slams PDP alleging that the rise in voter turnout is a result of people experiencing state repression.

Speaking to ANI, he said “The voice of the people has been suppressed since the PDP came to power in 2014. People want to express their feelings and they want change because they have understood that they can achieve something only through democratic means. Violence has no place in society…the people of Kashmir have always believed in democracy. They also wanted a democratic solution to the Kashmir issue. I hope an era of reconciliation will begin after the voting.”

09: 20 | Oct 01, 2024 | ”No party will win more than 25 seats…”- AIP President Engineer Rashid

Ahead of Polls, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) President Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid makes a big statement, saying “No party will win more than 25 seats…J&K is a special state, but it has become a hub of conspiracies…The vision for the upliftment of Kashmiris is very important…If I would have got one more week to campaign we would have won 35-40 seats. Still, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) will emerge as a credible alternative…”

#WATCH | Kupwara, J&K: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) President Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid says, “No party will win more than 25 seats…J&K is a special state, but it has become a hub of conspiracies…The vision for the upliftment of Kashmiris is very important…If I… pic.twitter.com/C1liDJpjPO — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

09: 11 | Oct 01, 2024 | Voting in Progress Across Seven Districts of the Valley



Voting is currently taking place in seven districts of the Valley: Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora in the Kashmir Division, along with Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, and Samba in the Jammu Division.

08: 38 | Oct 01, 2024 | Mallikarjun Kharge Requests People To Cast Their Vote

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes in large numbers, declaring this a “final chance to hold accountable those who took away statehood” from the region.

Taking to X, he said “A single vote can change your destiny, create better job opportunities, combat corruption, safeguard land rights, and promote progress.”

08: 22 | Oct 01, 2024 | Ghulam Nabi Azad Requests J&K Residents To Cast Their Vote

#WATCH | Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “My request to all voters is that you should reach your polling station along with your family and cast your vote…The biggest issue is unemployment and it is not just the issue of the youth, it is… pic.twitter.com/c13m4vvQXz — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

08:19 | Oct 01, 2024 | Residents line up at polling station In Udhampur to cast their votes

#WATCH | J&K: People queue up at a polling station in Udhampur to vote in the 3rd & final phase of the Assembly elections today. Eligible voters in 40 constituencies across 7 districts of the UT are exercising their franchise today. pic.twitter.com/1mZ3Gt5k46 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

08:12 | Oct 01, 2024 | BJP candidate offers prayers before heading to the polls

BJP Candidate Of Bahu assembly constituency Vikram Randhawa visits the Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Mandir to pray ahead of the elections.

Speaking to ANI, he said ”I prayed for Mata Rani to empower nationalist forces. These elections will guide Jammu and Kashmir toward a new path.” ‘This time, J&K is poised to make the right choice.’ adds Randhawa.

07:56 | Oct 01, 2024 | PM Modi expresses hope in large women participation In J&K Assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about strong participation from women and young voters in today’s final phase of polling. Taking to X, he said “Today is the third and last round of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success. I am confident that apart from the young friends who are going to vote for the first time, women power will also participate in the voting in large numbers.”

जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनाव में आज तीसरे और आखिरी दौर का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वे लोकतंत्र के उत्सव को सफल बनाने के लिए आगे आएं और अपना वोट जरूर डालें। मुझे विश्वास है कि पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे युवा साथियों के अलावा नारीशक्ति की मतदान में बढ़-चढ़कर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2024



07:51 | Oct 01, 2024 | BJP Candidate Of Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma Casts His Vote At Polling Station

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: BJP candidate from Jammu North constituency Sham Lal Sharma casts his vote at a polling booth in Purkhoo Government School, Jammu. pic.twitter.com/6fxqScezcn — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024



07:48 | Oct 01, 2024 | “Secularism will win and people will take revenge through their votes for the atrocities committed by the BJP in the last 10 years”- Jammu East Congress Candidate Yogesh Sawhney

#WATCH | Congress candidate from Jammu East Yogesh Sawhney says, “Secularism will win and people will take revenge through their votes for the atrocities committed by the BJP in the last 10 years. Congress did not say that we will bring Article 370, but our demand will be that… pic.twitter.com/TgNNYdZ8XE — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

07:36| Oct 01, 2024 | Residents line up at a polling station in Jammu to cast their votes in the third and final phase of the Assembly elections today

#WATCH | J&K: People queue up at a polling station in Jammu to vote in the 3rd & final phase of the Assembly elections today. Eligible voters in 40 constituencies across 7 districts of the UT are exercising their franchise today. pic.twitter.com/5TnfLaSyOH — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

07:31 | Oct 01, 2024 | PM Modi Requests Citizens To Vote In J&K Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets “Today is the third and last round of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success. I am confident that apart from the young friends… pic.twitter.com/n3XVeqYbBW — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

07:28 | Oct 01, 2024 | Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, displays his inked finger after voting at a polling station in Jammu

#WATCH | Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Jammu for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/cvrFuLWVlD — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

07:19 | Oct 01, 2024 | Voters arriving at a polling station in Jammu as the third and final phase of the Assembly elections kicks off today