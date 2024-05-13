Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Indian Cricketer and TMC Candidate, Yusuf Pathan Says, 'This A Big Day For Me' | NewsX Exclusive

As the day progresses further into the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, several prominent figures besdies the political faces, make their appearance at polling booths to cast their votes including actors and other celebrities. This included Former Indian Cricketer, Yusuf Pathan who is also the candidate from the Trinamool Congress’ candidate for the Baharampur constituency.

Yusuf Pathan talked about the significance of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, being conducted on May 13. In an exclusive interaction with NewsX, Yusuf Pathan expressed that the day was very important for him as well as the resident of Baharampur. He asserted,”I am very excited for today, it is a very big day for me as well as the people of Baharampore because polls are being conducted today and people are voting very peacefully.”

He stated that the electoral process is being conducted very smoothly without any disruptions and people are coming to vote very diligently. He further expressed optimism with regards to the voter turn out in the fourth phase of the electons. He added, “The voter turnout will be very good for the fourth phase as compared to the previous three phases”

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections has seen 10.35 pc Voter turnout recorded till 9 am. Data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) reveals that West Bengal saw the highest voter turnout at 15.24 percent, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 14.97 percent, Jharkhand at 11.78 percent, Uttar Pradesh at 11.67 percent, Bihar at 10.18 percent, Telangana at 9.51 percent, Andhra Pradesh at 9.05 percent, Odisha at 9.23 percent, and Maharashtra at 6.45 percent. The lowest turnout was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir at 5.07 percent.

Voting commenced for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, covering 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory, starting at 7:00 am. Simultaneously, polling began for all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly and 28 seats of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly.

This phase features significant contests in various constituencies, involving prominent leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila, all vying for electoral success.\

