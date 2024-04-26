Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Preparations For Second Phase 1202 Candidates, 88 Constituencies

Polling preparations are in full swing across the nation as over 15.88 crore voters gear up to cast their ballots, determining the fate of 1202 candidates in the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Today marks a significant juncture in India’s democratic journey, with citizens from diverse backgrounds exercising their right to vote.

Mock polling sessions have been conducted at various polling stations across different states in anticipation of the second phase of polling. In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, mock polling took place at the Vattiyoorkavu polling station, ensuring readiness for the electoral process. Similarly, preparations at polling booth number 23/99 in Darjeeling, West Bengal, are underway, reflecting the nationwide efforts to facilitate smooth polling procedures.

#WATCH | Voting begins in Kerala’s Ernakulam. The state is voting to elect 20 members of Parliament in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections today pic.twitter.com/wov7G3i4jO — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, mock polls are also in progress as voters prepare to cast their ballots in three parliamentary constituencies. Meanwhile, citizens in West Bengal’s Balurghat queued outside polling stations in anticipation of exercising their democratic rights.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has reassured the public of comprehensive arrangements for today’s elections, emphasizing the importance of voter participation. Kumar highlighted the meticulous preparations made at polling booths, including the provision of essential amenities and robust security measures. Urging citizens to partake in the “festival of democracy,” Kumar underscored the Election Commission’s commitment to ensuring a conducive voting environment free from violence or disruptions.

Echoing Kumar’s sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon voters to prioritize their civic duty in building a “safe and developed India.” Across the country, political leaders and candidates have been actively engaging with voters, urging them to exercise their franchise responsibly.

लोक सभा चुनाव-2024 के आज दूसरे चरण के मतदान में सम्मानित मतदाताओं से अपील है कि ‘सुरक्षित व विकसित भारत’ के लिए मतदान अवश्य करें। आपका एक-एक वोट देश का स्वर्णिम भविष्य बनाने में निर्णायक है। पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) April 25, 2024

The second phase of polling encompasses 88 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories. With the India Meteorological Department predicting normal weather conditions, voters can cast their ballots comfortably. To address potential challenges posed by hot weather, meticulous arrangements have been made at polling stations, ensuring the comfort and convenience of voters.

While the electoral discourse has centered on a myriad of issues, ranging from unemployment to economic development and social welfare, citizens are poised to make their voices heard on critical matters affecting the nation. As voters head to the polls, they carry the responsibility of shaping the country’s future trajectory through their electoral choices.

The Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases, serve as a testament to India’s vibrant democracy and the collective voice of its citizens. With each phase, the electoral process underscores the principles of inclusivity, transparency, and accountability, reaffirming the democratic ethos of the nation.

#WATCH | Mock polling underway in Ukhrul outer Manipur. 13 Assembly segments under Outer Manipur seat will be held in the second phase today.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/bIgq9Bvi4j — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

As the polling process unfolds, election authorities remain vigilant, deploying extensive surveillance mechanisms to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. From flying squads to video surveillance teams, efforts are underway to swiftly address any attempts to influence or manipulate voters.

In conclusion, as India embarks on the second phase of its mammoth electoral exercise, citizens are called upon to exercise their democratic rights responsibly. With the nation’s future at stake, each vote cast today carries immense significance in shaping the course of the country’s governance. Voting is not merely a civic duty but a fundamental right and privilege, empowering citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.