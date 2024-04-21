Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Repolling Announced In Manipur's 11 Polling Stations

The Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur on April 20, announced a significant development in the state’s electoral process. It was revealed that repolling would be conducted at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies on April 22. This decision came following a directive from the Election Commission, which deemed the initial polls held on April 19 null and void, necessitating a fresh round of voting.

The areas set for repolling include Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai constituency, four stations in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju within the Imphal East district, and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in the Imphal West district. The decision to conduct repolling was prompted by reports of violence and electoral malpractices during the initial voting phase. Incidents of firing, voter intimidation, and destruction of electronic voting machines were reported, along with allegations of booth capturing, particularly in a region that saw a high voter turnout of 72% across the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Prior to the announcement of repolling, the Manipur Congress, led by President K Meghachandra, had raised concerns over the integrity of the electoral process. They demanded repolling at 47 stations, alleging booth capturing and rigging. Specifically, they called for action in 36 stations in the Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in the Outer Manipur constituencies.

Violence Amid Polling:

The incidents reported from Manipur during the initial voting phase were troubling. Reports emerged of firing, intimidation, and the destruction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at several polling booths. Clashes were also reported at a polling booth in Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal, Manipur, during the Lok Sabha elections. One civilian was reported injured in the firing incident, highlighting the volatile situation during the electoral process.

Amidst these developments, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress engaged in a blame game, accusing each other of inciting violence and violating the election Model Code of Conduct. This tension unfolded against the backdrop of Manipur’s history of ethnic violence, with the state grappling with such conflicts since the previous year.

Despite the challenges and unrest, Manipur has a track record of robust voter engagement. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the state witnessed an impressive turnout of 82%, demonstrating the resilience and determination of its electorate amidst difficult circumstances.