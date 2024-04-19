The begenning of Phase 1 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today (April 19), where 21 states and 102 constituencies are taking part in the democratic process. In the latest development, Tripura stands to hold the highest voter turnout with 53.04% followed by West Bengal 50.96% and Meghalaya stands to have the third largest voter turnout with 48.91%.

However, amid the polling NewsX exclusively speaks with Congress MP Sachin Pilot about the political scenario in Rajasthan. Also about the weight that the opposition BJP might gain.

Here are the excerpt from the intervierw exclusive with NewsX

What do you think about the Congress’s performance in Rajasthan?

I think it will be good. People are liking the Congress party’s campaign, and we will receive the maximum votes in Phase 1. The India alliance is fighting the election strongly, and people will vote for change this time.

Is ‘400 paar’ the BJP’s slogan help them win? Willl Sanatani angle bring change?

No, there is no religion or scripture in it. People will vote after careful consideration. They may not say it aloud, but they know what they gained or lost in the last 10 years. That’s why I am confident that our party will perform well.

BJP has won 25 seats twice before, Will they fetch votes again this time?

Winning twice is fine, but what has been the result of that? What has Rajasthan gained from the central government in the last 10 years? The state has not received any significant gift, so people will vote for change this time, and the Congress Party will get the majority.”