Phase 2 Elections: Polling In 13 States and UTs Begins

The polling for the 2nd phase in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins on April 26 at 7am. The voting for 88 constituencies in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held across 13 states and union territories today. Over 1,200 candidates, including 4 candidates from Outer Manipur, will contest the polls.

In the que of people standing to cast vote, a 94-year-old woman arrives to cast vote in Ukhrul Outer Manipur. Voting for 13 Assembly segments under Outer Manipur seat will be held in the second phase today.

