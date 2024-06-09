PM Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony Updates: Dr. S. Jaishankar Takes Oath

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, matching a record previously set only by Jawaharlal Nehru. Alongside him, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S. Jaishankar also took their oaths as cabinet ministers in the newly formed government. The Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted over 8,000 attendees as Modi and his team formally commenced the NDA’s third tenure.
In the complex landscape of global diplomacy, few figures stand out as prominently as Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s current Minister of External Affairs. A seasoned diplomat with an illustrious career in the Indian Foreign Service, Dr. Jaishankar has been instrumental in shaping India’s foreign policy and strengthening its international standing. This article delves into his background, career, and contributions to Indian and global diplomacy.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (born 9 January 1955) is an Indian diplomat and politician who has been serving as the Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India since 30 May 2019. He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and has been a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha since 5 July 2019. Previously, he served as the Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018. He became the second diplomat ever to be appointed as India’s External Affairs Minister, following Natwar Singh.
Early Life and Education
Born on January 9, 1955, in New Delhi, Dr. Jaishankar hails from a family deeply rooted in strategic affairs and civil service. His father, Dr. K. Subrahmanyam, was a renowned strategic analyst, known for his contributions to India’s defense policy. This intellectual environment undoubtedly influenced young Jaishankar’s career path.
Dr. Jaishankar’s educational journey began at The Air Force School in New Delhi. He pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. However, his interests soon shifted towards international relations, leading him to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he obtained a Master’s degree in Political Science, followed by an M.Phil. and a Ph.D. in International Relations, specializing in nuclear diplomacy.
Diplomatic Career
Dr. Jaishankar’s entry into the Indian Foreign Service in 1977 marked the beginning of a distinguished diplomatic career. His expertise and dedication saw him occupy several key positions:
In addition to these roles, Dr. Jaishankar served as Joint Secretary (Americas) at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, focusing on U.S.-India relations and playing a key role in the Indo-U.S. nuclear deal negotiations.
In May 2019, Dr. Jaishankar was appointed as India’s Minister of External Affairs, becoming the first former Foreign Secretary to hold this position. He also serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Gujarat.
As Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Jaishankar has been at the forefront of shaping India’s foreign policy. His tenure has seen a focus on enhancing India’s global stature, strengthening bilateral ties with major powers, and addressing contemporary global challenges.
Dr. Jaishankar is known for his linguistic proficiency, being fluent in Tamil, Hindi, English, Russian, and some Hungarian. His expertise and contributions to diplomacy have earned him widespread respect and recognition both domestically and internationally.
Dr. Jaishankar is married to Kyoko Jaishankar, and they have three children. His personal life reflects the same dedication and commitment that he brings to his professional endeavors.
Dr. S. Jaishankar’s journey from a young scholar of international relations to one of the most influential diplomats of our time is a testament to his expertise, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to India’s global standing. As the world navigates an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, Dr. Jaishankar’s leadership and vision continue to be pivotal in steering India’s foreign policy towards new horizons.