Modi Cabinet 3.0: JP Nadda Takes Oath At Rashtrapati Bhavan

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda has been inducted as a minister in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday, June 9. He sworned in along with the Prime Minister-elect and the rest of the council of ministers.

Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party secured 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, falling short by 32 seats of the halfway mark. Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the Union Council of ministers took the oath of office in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening at 7:15 pm. Earlier in the day, Members of Parliament expected to join the new Council of Ministers attended a high tea at the Prime Minister’s residence and participated in a meeting with him.

Before his swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi engaged with Parliament members who are likely to be included in his Cabinet and Council of Ministers. He hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital before the grand event.

#WATCH | BJP leader JP Nadda takes oath as a Union Cabinet minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/knM5gxYy58 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Who Is JP Nadda?

JP Nadda was born on December 2, 1960, in Bodh village, Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, to Shri Narain Lall Nadda and Smt. Krishna Devi. He received his primary education at St. Xavier’s School, Patna. Nadda graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Patna University and obtained an LLB from the Faculty of Law, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. Additionally, he excelled in swimming and represented Bihar in the All India Junior Swimming Championship held in Delhi.

In December 1991, JP Nadda married Malika Nadda (née Banerjee), and the couple has two sons. His mother-in-law, Jayashree Banerjee, was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999.

The Political Journey Of JP Nadda

The political journey of the current BJP chief, JP Nadda, commenced as an activist of the Bihar Movement, also known as the JP Movement, in 1975. Subsequently, he joined ABVB and contested in student Central Association elections at Patna University, where he assumed the position of secretary in 1977.

After completing his bachelor’s degree from Patna University, Nadda actively participated in student politics from 1977 to 1979 in Ranchi. He initiated his political activism as a student leader in his hometown Bilaspur and later transitioned from Ranchi University to Himachal University, Shimla, where he obtained his LLB degree and was elected as ABVP president.

However, Nadda’s significant political career began in 1993 when he was elected to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Bilaspur constituency. Serving as the leader of his party group during the Legislative Assembly from 1994 to 1998, he was re-elected in 1998. During his second term in the assembly, he held positions as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs. Nadda secured another term from the Bilaspur constituency in 2007.

He was inducted into the cabinet of the Prem Kumar Dhumal government and served as the Minister of Forest, Environment, Science, and Technology from 2008 to 2010. In the 2012 election, Nadda opted not to seek re-election and instead was elected to the Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed him as the Minister of Health.

Later, he assumed the role of national working president of the BJP in June 2019, and in January 2020, he was unanimously elected as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, succeeding Amit Shah.

The Rise Of JP Nadda

Nadda has always embodied dynamism, determination, balance, and maturity. His journey, from being a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker and former student leader to his current role as the working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been marked by challenges and perseverance.

Nadda attributes his achievements to divine intervention and frequently expresses his gratitude to Modi and Shah for entrusting him with the responsibility of upholding the legacy of the master strategist, Shah. He acknowledges the difficulty of matching Shah’s standards but remains committed to the task.

Growing under the influence of legendary politicians such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Nadda has been guided at every step of his political career. He is renowned for his moderate and receptive demeanor.

Political analysts suggest that Modi and Shah meticulously plan much of the party’s agenda in advance, including the leadership trajectory of Nadda. This was evident in the announcement made by the party president during a 2019 Lok Sabha election rally in the Hamirpur region of Himachal Pradesh, where he hinted at providing more prominent roles to Anurag Thakur if he secured victory. This decisive statement surprised many, indicating the strategic planning of Modi and Shah, who aimed to integrate Anurag Thakur into the Cabinet while also ensuring a significant role for Nadda within the organization.

As of now, Nadda will continue to receive guidance from the RSS and the Prime Minister. However, he must demonstrate his worth within the organization to earn the respect and trust of his mentors.

