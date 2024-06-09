Foreign Dignitaries Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony; Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Visit To LK Advani Sets Tone

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, the first foreign leader to arrive, paid a courtesy visit to veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi. The Banladesh PM arrived in the Indian capital on Saturday afternoon. During her visit to Advani’s residence, she was accompanied by his daughter, Pratibha Advani.

The veteran BJP leader expressed his delight in hosting the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, emphasizing the importance of India-Bangladesh relations which have been historically close due to shared cultural and geographical ties.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Modi, after being elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance, also visited LK Advani and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. Modi presented bouquets to both leaders, a gesture symbolizing respect and continuity within the party. These meetings took place in the lead-up to Modi officially staking claim to form his third consecutive government.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for this evening, will witness Modi being inaugurated for a third term as Prime Minister. The ceremony is set to be a grand affair, reflecting the importance of this political milestone.

In addition to Prime Minister Hasina, several other distinguished leaders from the region have been invited to the event, highlighting India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the attendance of prominent leaders including Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the attendance of several prominent leaders from South Asia, reflecting the significance of this event in strengthening regional ties. The arrival of these esteemed guests was meticulously planned over two days to ensure smooth logistics and security. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and Vice-President Ahmed Afif of Seychelles were among the first to arrive on June 8, with the remaining leaders touching down in the Indian capital on June 9.

Arrival of Dignitaries

June 8, 2024:

12:00 PM: Arrival of Prime Minister of Bangladesh at AFS Palam

2:45 PM: Arrival of Vice-President of Seychelles at IGI T-3

June 9, 2024:

9:05 AM: Arrival of Prime Minister of Mauritius at IGI T-3

9:05 AM: Arrival of President of Maldives at IGI T-3

11:30 AM: Arrival of Prime Minister of Bhutan at IGI T-3

11:50 AM: Arrival of President of Sri Lanka at IGI T-3

2:50 PM: Arrival of Prime Minister of Nepal at IGI T-3

The leaders will not only attend the swearing-in ceremony but will also participate in a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the evening. This gathering will provide an opportunity for high-level interactions among the regional leaders, fostering stronger diplomatic ties and cooperation within the SAARC member nations, further cementing regional cooperation.

Security Measures and Logistics

In anticipation of the high-profile event, Delhi Police have significantly heightened security measures across the city. Major hotels, including The Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridge’s, and Oberoi, have been placed under tight security. Designated routes have been established for the leaders’ travel between their accommodations and Rashtrapati Bhavan to ensure a smooth and secure passage.

