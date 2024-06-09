PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: The List Of Ministers Likely To Join Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to commence his third consecutive term as the leader of a coalition government, is anticipated to unveil his new cabinet on Sunday. With two successful full tenures under his belt, Modi’s impending oath-taking ceremony marks a historic milestone, akin to the illustrious Jawaharlal Nehru’s consecutive victories in the general elections of 1952, 1957, and 1962.

Post-Election Dynamics

Despite securing a victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed a reduction in its Lok Sabha seat tally, falling from 303 to 240. This shortfall from the majority mark of 272 necessitates a concerted effort to bolster the coalition with allied parties.

Consultations and Alliances

Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with party president J P Nadda, have engaged in consultations with key allies such as N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP, Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), and Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena. These deliberations aim to finalize the allocation of cabinet positions and ensure equitable representation within the government.

Portfolio Distribution

There’s speculation regarding the distribution of heavyweight portfolios such as Home, Finance, Defence, and External Affairs, in addition to Education and Culture, likely retained by the BJP. The allies are anticipated to secure between five to eight cabinet berths, reflecting a balanced power-sharing arrangement.

Anticipated Members In Modi 3.0 Cabinet

The Likely Candidates:

Amit Shah

Known for his strategic prowess, Amit Shah, former Home Minister and ex-President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), brings invaluable leadership to the table.

Rajnath Singh

A stalwart in Indian politics, Rajnath Singh’s tenure as Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha has earned him widespread respect and admiration.

JP Nadda

Currently serving as the President of the BJP, JP Nadda’s previous experience as Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare positions him well for his anticipated role in the new Cabinet.

Mansukh Mandaviya

With his background as the former Health Minister and Minister of State for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya is poised to continue his impactful contributions to public welfare.

S. Jaishankar

Renowned for his diplomatic acumen, S. Jaishankar’s tenure as Minister of External Affairs has been marked by proactive engagement on the global stage.

Nitin Gadkari (BJP)

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, an Indian politician from Maharashtra, currently serves as the Minister for Road Transport & Highways in the Government of India, holding the position for over nine years. He previously led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2009 to 2013.

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Vedprakash Goyal, an Indian politician and chartered accountant, holds various cabinet ministerial positions in the Government of India, including Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal, born on December 20, 1953, is an Indian politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Currently serving as the Minister of Law and Justice (Independent Charge) since 2023 and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs since 2017, he represents the Bikaner constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2009.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

A seasoned leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s inclusion in the Cabinet brings administrative prowess and grassroots connect.

Manohar Khattar

Having served as Haryana’s Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Karnal, Manohar Khattar’s elevation to the central leadership reflects his proven track record in governance.

Pralhad Joshi

With his experience as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and BJP State President in Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi’s strategic insights are set to play a pivotal role in the new government.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

As Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s focus on water conservation and management is poised to address critical challenges facing the nation.

Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju’s role as Cabinet Minister of Sports and Member of Lok Sabha from Arunachal West underscores his commitment to youth empowerment and sports development.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Known for his dynamic leadership, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s tenure as Minister of Civil Aviation and representation in Rajya Sabha is a testament to his vision for modernizing India’s infrastructure.

Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal, born on October 31, 1962, is an Indian politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Assam. He currently serves as the Cabinet Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and Cabinet Minister of AYUSH in the Government of India.

Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, born on February 15, 1952, is an Indian politician and former diplomat, currently serving as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Government of India.

Chirag Paswan

As President of the Lok Janshakti Party and Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur, Chirag Paswan’s inclusion in the Cabinet reflects the government’s commitment to coalition partners.

Jitin Prasada

With his background as a former Cabinet Minister for Technical Education in Uttar Pradesh, Jitin Prasada brings a fresh perspective to the Cabinet.

G Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy’s role as Minister of Tourism, Culture & Development of North Eastern Region underscores his commitment to promoting India’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.

CR Patil

As a three-time MP from Navsari and President of BJP Gujarat State Unit, CR Patil’s leadership skills are poised to contribute to the party’s organizational strength.

Shantanu Thakur

Shantanu Thakur’s role as Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and MP from Bangaon, West Bengal, reflects his commitment to coastal development and regional connectivity.

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Jitan Ram Manjhi, born on October 6, 1944, is an Indian politician hailing from Bihar. He served as Bihar’s 23rd Chief Minister from May 20, 2014, to February 20, 2015, and is the founding President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi, born on June 26, 1958, is an Indian actor, politician, playback singer, and television presenter, primarily active in Malayalam cinema. Serving as a Rajya Sabha member from 2016 to 2022, he advocates for environmental causes. In 2024, he secured a BJP ticket to represent Thrissur in the Indian Parliament.

Sobha Karandlaje

Sobha Karandlaje’s role as Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Vice President of BJP in Karnataka reflects her commitment to agricultural development and party organization.

Ajay Tamta

With his tenure as Lok Sabha MP from Almora and Minister of State for Textiles, Ajay Tamta’s experience in grassroots politics and governance is set to enrich the Cabinet.

Savitri Thakur

As a Lok Sabha MP from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, Savitri Thakur’s representation ensures a voice for the people of her constituency in the corridors of power.

Bhagirath Choudhary

Bhagirath Choudhary’s role as Lok Sabha MP from Ajmer and his previous stint as a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly highlights his commitment to public service.

Nityanand Rai

Nityanand Rai’s tenure as Minister of State for Home Affairs and Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur underscores his dedication to national security and public welfare.

Annpurna Devi

Annpurna Devi’s role as Minister of State for Education and Lok Sabha MP from Kodarma, Jharkhand, reflects her commitment to quality education and youth empowerment.

Anupriya Patel

Anupriya Patel’s role as Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and President of Apna Dal (Sonelal) underscores her

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is an esteemed Indian politician who serves as a Member of Parliament in the 16th, 17th, and 18th Lok Sabha, representing the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh. He holds the position of National General Secretary within the TDP and serves as the Party’s Leader in the Lok Sabha.

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a colleague of Chandrababu Naidu, emerged victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur constituency.

Prataprao Jadhav

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, an Indian politician, represents the Buldhana constituency of Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha. He is a member of the Shiv Sena party and has won the MP seat three times.

Ramnath Thakur

Ram Nath Thakur, hailing from Karpoori Gram, Samastipur district, Bihar, is a prominent politician affiliated with the Janata Dal (United) party. Currently serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, he represents Bihar.

H D Kumaraswamy

Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy, born on December 16, 1959, is a multifaceted Indian politician, film producer, and businessman. He served as the 18th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2018 to 2019 and previously from 2006 to 2007.

Ravneet Singh Bittu

Ravneet Singh Bittu, an Indian politician, previously led the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha from March 11, 2021, to July 18, 2021. He has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, and earlier from Anandpur Sahib in 2009. Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 24, 2024.

The formation of Modi’s third-term cabinet signifies a critical juncture in India’s political landscape. With a focus on coalition-building and portfolio allocation, the stage is set for a government poised to navigate the diverse challenges and opportunities facing the nation.

