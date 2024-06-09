President Of Maldives Arrives In Delhi For PM Modi's Swearing-In Event

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday morning to attend the historic swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi. Modi, set to assume office for the third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India, will be sworn in at 7:15 pm.

President Muizzu was warmly received by Pavan Kapoor, the Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, at the airport. The MEA’s official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared the welcoming gesture on social media, highlighting the strong maritime partnership and close neighborly relations between India and the Maldives.

The attendance of President Muizzu at the ceremony underscores India’s steadfast commitment to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the ‘SAGAR’ initiative aimed at fostering regional cooperation and development.

President Muizzu, in accepting PM Modi’s invitation, expressed his eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties and collaboration with India, emphasizing the positive trajectory of Maldives-India relations.

#WATCH | Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Prime Minister Designate Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony today. PM-Designate Modi will take the Prime Minister’s oath for the third consecutive term today at 7.15 pm. pic.twitter.com/fm1mWrIb8N — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

PM Modi reciprocated the sentiment, thanking President Muizzu for his congratulatory message and expressing optimism for enhanced cooperation to bolster bilateral relations between the two nations.

President Muizzu’s visit to India marks his first official trip since assuming office, signaling a renewed focus on strengthening ties with regional partners. Notably, Muizzu’s choice to visit Turkey and China first diverged from his predecessors’ protocol, highlighting a potential shift in foreign policy priorities.

However, tensions arose shortly after Muizzu’s inauguration when he demanded the removal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives, sparking bilateral concerns. Despite these challenges, both nations remain committed to fostering mutual prosperity and stability.

Apart from President Muizzu, several other foreign leaders, including those from Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan, are slated to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, underscoring the significance of regional cooperation and collaboration in shaping the future of South Asia.

